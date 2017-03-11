Remy Ma Convinced Nicki Minaj Feud Is Over, Unbothered By ‘No Frauds’ Song

Remy Ma isn’t worried about Nicki Minaj potentially penning a diss track of her own, with reports claiming she doesn’t consider “No Frauds” being one of them.

The “Cookin” hitmaker unleashed what ended up being named one of the best diss tracks of all time, titled “Shether,” in which Remy Ma humiliates and directly exposes some personal information about Nicki Minaj that the 34-year-old did not want people knowing.

Of course, the release of “Shether” came after Nicki made the intentional move to taunt Remy Ma, by recording a verse on Gucci Mane’s “Make Love,” where she subliminally labels the Terror Squad member as a flop, adding that there’s no chance another female rapper can dethrone her.

Critics have described “Shether” to be so aggressive, that even if Nicki was to respond, there’s no chance it can live up to the hype of Remy Ma’s track, which is said to be one of the reasons why the “Starships” hitmaker has hesitated to respond with a diss track all by herself.

Minaj was reportedly concerned that putting out a diss track of her own, without the help of Drake and Lil Wayne, could hurt her reputation as the self-proclaimed queen of rap, knowing that if the record wasn’t as good as Remy Ma’s, she would evidently place herself in an uncomfortable position.

Still, by not responding in the form of a full-on diss track, Nicki’s own fans have questioned why their idol, who boasts about being one of the most diverse rappers in the industry, has failed to piece together a diss track of her own — regardless of whether it was going to be better than Remy’s or not.

At this point, however, Remy Ma has made it clear that she’s not worried about the “High School” star, revealing the following during a Facebook Live session on March 7, “In the event that you piss me off and we become arch enemies, run for cover, because I don’t care anymore.”

“I realized recently that I’ve really mastered the art of arguing and I thought maybe I should have taken it a little easier…nah. But it’s over now. If she wants to say something then cool, but I said what I had to say and that’s really it. I don’t care. I was never waiting for a response, I shut you down and that’s it.”

Remy Ma became agitated with the fact that Nicki would constantly refer to her album sales as the reason why she considers herself the queen of rap. The mother-of-two argues that to be an actual contender for such a title, you have to know how to rap, and for the fact that Minaj couldn’t pen together a diss track after being called out on it proves Remy’s point.

Remy Ma mentions that she would never try and shame another woman in the industry, Spin cites the rapper saying. She says she actually liked Nicki before she noticed the subliminal digs that were being thrown her way. It’s one thing to say one is the queen of rap, but it’s another to taunt someone by calling them all kinds of names, Remy adds.

“There’s nothing even to think about. Realistically there’s a lot that was going on, the record thing. I felt like as women, that you’re supposed to say, in any field, you’re supposed to think you’re the best damn one that’s out there. You should never feel like you’re number two to anybody, that’s how I’ve always been. I don’t care what anyone says, I just think that I’m the sh*t.”

According to TMZ, Nicki has no plans to respond again following the release of “No Frauds,” convinced that she’s better off saying nothing else than to potentially risking the chance of putting out a record that doesn’t live up to the same kind of hype that came with the release of “Shether.”

