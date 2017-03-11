Floyd Mayweather Dares Conor McGregor To A Fight: Does McGregor Seem Hesitant?

Floyd Mayweather has reportedly decided that he will be calling off his retirement to confront Conor McGregor, the Irish professional mixed martial artist currently a hefty participant of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Conor currently reigns the UFC Lightweight Champion’s title and was its former Featherweight Champion.

Mayweather is expected to face Conor as early as June, that is if he is able to come to an agreement regarding fighting the current UFC lightweight champion. The retired fighter has made a lot of statements provoking Conor McGregor to sign the papers and fight him in June.

Since last week, Floyd Mayweather has also been touring around in the United Kingdom perhaps because it has helped him pass statements regarding Conor, who lives right next door in Ireland. Floyd proposes that if Conor McGregor accepts the proposal and a deal is successfully struck, it is going to be a mega-fight between the two stars.

“Today, I’m officially out of retirement for Conor McGregor,” Mayweather stated in a video posted by FightHype.com. “We don’t need to waste no time. We need to make this happen quickly. Let’s get it on in June.”

Let’s take a look at Mayweather’s history at the UFC. The superstar retired after defeating Andre Berto in 2015 and making his career record of 49-0 with various victory titles.

Since his retirement, Mayweather has often scorned at the idea of getting back into the ring unless he were to confront Conor McGregor, a proposal which has been drawing closer towards reality ever since. After Mayweather’s retirement, it was McGregor who inherited the UFC throne as the top draw on pay-per-view while still pitched in the UFC.

This rivalry over the top spot has apparently become an obstruction for Mayweather’s possible confrontation with McGregor. However, Mayweather claims that his track record needs no further evidence and that Conor McGregor ought to admit to a smaller slice of the proceeds for the potential pay-per-view.

“When I faced Arturo Gatti, I went to his turf. He was the ‘A’ side, I was the ‘B’ side. I beat him, I didn’t cry, I didn’t complain. When I faced Oscar De La Hoya, he was the ‘A’ side, I was the ‘B’ side. I didn’t cry, I didn’t complain, I beat him, and I became the A side. For Conor McGregor, I’m coming out of retirement, just to fight Conor McGregor,” Floyd Mayweather said.

Conor McGregor, on the other hand, contends that contrary to what Mayweather reports, the retired fighter’s drawing power isn’t what it once used to be, especially when he had an ungenerous figure floating above him for his retirement fight in 2015.

Since then, McGregor has been able to sell a hefty amount of pay-per-views all the while, headlining cards in the UFC. This presents itself as a conundrum to Mayweather and may remain a huge stumbling block for him to make his fight with McGregor a reality from just a mere rumor.

However, for McGregor, it seems that the more important factor determining his participatory status in the proposed fight in June still seems to be the monetary compensation associated with it. McGregor stated that he wanted $100 million for the fight.

By the way, Conor’s bid to fight Floyd Mayweather is of similar magnitude to what Mayweather was reimbursed with after he fought Manny Pacquiao in May 2015. Despite his demand, Conor McGregor and Mayweather both were offered $25 million for the fight, by Dana White, President of the UFC.

“I don’t want to hear no more excuses about the money, about the UFC. Sign the paper with the UFC so you can fight me in June. Simple and plain. Let’s fight in June. You’re the ‘B’ side, I’m the ‘A’ side. We’re not here to cry about money. I’m tired of all this crying about money and talking about you want to fight. You blowing smoke up everybody’s ass. If you want to fight, sign the paperwork, let’s do it.”

It is obviously quite clear by these provoking statements that Floyd Mayweather is looking quite forward to facing McGregor in June. On the other hand, the current UFC champion has yet to respond.

