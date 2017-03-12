Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande And More Take Sides In Nicki Minaj And Remy Ma Feud

The controversial feud between rappers Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma seems to be far from being over and celebrities are now taking sides. Big names including Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Jhene Aiko, and Tinashe made their obvious choice known on social media and that is Team Nicki.

On Thursday, the “Starships” singer finally snaps back at Remy Ma as she released three new tracks. Minaj reunited with her good pals, Lil Wayne and Drake, for the punchline-filled song intended to slam Remy Ma’s diss track “ShETHER.”

Just hours after the self-proclaimed Queen of rap released her much-awaited response song, the internet was sent into a frenzy and celebrities were not exempted. Several big names in the music industry were quick to show their support for Nicki’s new song, particularly the one which directly aims at Remy Ma, “No Fraud.”

Apparently, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Jhene Aiko, and Tinashe are taking Nicki’s side as they posted individual clips of themselves showing how they enjoy the rapper’s new track. Minaj took to her Instagram account and posted a montage of the said clips and expressed her gratitude to the lovely girls.

“#SelenaGomez #JheneAiko #Tinashe #ArianaGrande what’s funny about this, is that all 4 of them look so sweet & innocent to me but they’re all low key savages I guess Lol. Didn’t expect this but love u girls so much for reppin. Pretty Girls Let Your Light Shine BRIGHT #BadBtchsLinkUp #TheyDontWantNoFrauds.”

In the said clip, both Selena Gomez and Jhene Aiko can be seen lip-syncing Nicki’s latest song “No Fraud” while out for a drive. On the other hand, Tinashe can be seen dancing to Nicki’s tune while driving with a friend. As for Ariana Grande, the songstress shared a screenshot of Nicki’s cover photo indicating that she has been listening to Minaj’s new song.

To recall, these ladies, particularly Grande and Tinashe, have collaborated with Nicki in the past. Grande teamed up with Minaj in 2014 for Jessie J’s massive hit “Bang Bang” and for her single “Side to Side” which was part of her album Dangerous Woman. On the other hand, Tinashe was part of Nicki’s The Pinkprint Tour wherein she performed as a supporting act.

Also siding with Team Nicki are her Young Money label mates Drake and Lil Wayne. The trio worked together for the controversial track “No Fraud,” in which Nicki finally claps back at Remy Ma’s diss song “Another One.” The three, which Minaj refers to as “#3PackFromPARIS,” also released two other songs, “Regret In Your Tears” and “Changed It.”

In the song “No Fraud,” Nicki did not hold back in slamming Remy Ma with lyrics that goes, “You can’t be Pablo if your work ain’t sellin’ / What the f— is this b— ch inhalin’? / Tried to drop ‘Another One,’ you was itchin’ to scrap / You exposed your ghostwriter / Now you wish it was scrapped.”

Minaj, who took almost two weeks to respond to Remy Ma’s diss, also took to Instagram and explained why it took her that long to come up with a counter attack. Nicki wrote in one post, “The greats took three months to respond to diss records. Queens don’t move on peasant time. Queens shut down Paris, then drop hits on #QueenTime… Been writing my own raps since I was 11. God knows. Next week I’ll beat Aretha [Franklin] for the most Hot 100 hits on Billboard by ANY woman in the world EVER in the history of music. Stay in your bum ass place. Jealousy gets you nowhere.”

#3PackFromPARIS ???????????????????????? w/love ♥️ A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 9, 2017 at 12:52pm PST

Nicki then went on to challenge Remy Ma to release a hit song within 72 hours and promised to give her half a million dollars given that she will not mention her name in any way.

“Now I got a countdown of my own for Sheneneh. You got 72 hours to drop a hit and I’ll give you half a million dollars if you can book ANY show or interview without mentioning the Queen name.”

Check out Nicki’s response to Remy Ma’s diss song in the audio clip below.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]