Kristen Stewart: Robert Pattinson Reportedly Loves Ex-Girlfriend’s Shaved Head

Kristen Stewart’s decision to cut her hair has left quite the impression on Robert Pattinson, a new report reveals.

The actor, who previously dated Stewart, is said to be impressed with his ex-girlfriend’s new hairstyle, stressing that Kristen is one of the few women he knows that can pull off the buzz cut look.

According to Hollywood Life, even when the twosome were dating, Kristen Stewart had always told Robert that she was eventually going to shave her head and try out something new — a decision she first made when she watched Pattinson shave part of his head for a movie role.

From there on out, Kristen Stewart was keen to try it out for herself, but obligations for the films she had already signed on for at the time seemed to have restricted her in doing so.

Now that she is gearing up to play a mechanical engineer in the forthcoming weeks, Kristen and her director collaborated on the idea of trying out a style the actress has been wanting to do for as long as she can remember.

“Rob absolutely loves Kristen’s new look. When they were dating, she used to run her fingers through the shaved side of his head that he had done for Cosmopolis and say she wanted to shave all her hair off one day. That was back in 2011,” an insider gushes.

“He thinks Kristen can pull off just about any look and still look cool and edgy. Needless to say, he’s a fan.”

Kristen Stewart has since described her new hairstyle as “freeing” and “edgy,” stressing that it reflects the person she identified herself to be.

Stewart had wondered if she’d ever be able to make the drastic decision and shave her head, but when her new movie role came about, the director was said to have approached Kristen about the idea before she could even tell him how long she has waited to finally be able to cut her hair for a film.

“I’ve been wanting to do this for a long time for novel’s sake. At some point in your life, you want to be able to do that,” Kristen Stewart told TODAY, earlier this week. “The director suggested it and I was like, how did you know? That’s a great idea! I am game… It feels amazing.”

“I’m doing a movie in a couple weeks called Underwater and I play a mechanical engineer that’s working on an oil rig that is on the bottom of the ocean floor, so for me, I was like, it’s practical! I mean, I’m not going to be able to have touch ups once I put the helmet on! I must shave my head!”

News of Kristen Stewart finding herself being praised by Robert Pattinson for her daring new haircut comes just weeks after R-Patz allegedly gushed to his close pals about how funny he thought Kristen was when she hosted Saturday Night Live, last month.

The actor found Kristen’s segments hysterical, even laughing at parts where Stewart joked about Donald Trump’s former obsession with Robert, who he famously urged to dump the 26-year-old after the cheating scandal involving Rupert Sanders was exposed.

While Kristen Stewart and Robert wouldn’t necessarily consider themselves to be friends, sources say that they are definitely supportive of each other’s work. Should the twosome ever happen to run into one another, neither one of them would go out of their way not to be friendly with each other.

While Kristen has since come out as a lesbian, saying that she’s happily dating women, Robert is still seeing his longtime fiancée FKA Twigs — his first and only romance after splitting with the Twilight actress.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]