5 Top Celebrities Who Possess Amazing Wealth

Becoming a celebrity is the dream of many, but only some are able to gain real recognition. Again, out of those who become celebs, there are a few whose wealth perhaps knows no bounds.

Here is a list of actors who are extremely wealthy, through a unique mixture of talent and luck.

Do check out!

1. Simon Cowell

Although there is a lot of debate regarding Simon Cowell’s wealth, it is estimated that he has an approximate net worth of $550 million. Primarily a television producer, reality television judge, actor and screenwriter by profession, this Americal Idol judge since 2004, had lucrative yearly wages that kept on increasing from year to year.

Other than American Idol, Cowell has also acted as a judge for a range of competition series like The X Factor, Pop Idol and Britain’s Got Talent, amongst others.

Cowell is also a known name in the music industry and is the founder and CEO of Syco, a British entertainment company.

[Image by Nigel Roddis / Getty Images]

2. Howard Stern

Howard Allan Stern is a television and radio personality, having a net worth of $500 million. He is also popular as an author, producer, photographer, and actor.

He rose to fame and his journey into the world of the wealthy gained impetus with The Howard Stern Show, which was aired on radio from 1986 to 2005.

Stern gradually built-up his on-air personality from 1976 to 1982 with morning or afternoon slots at WCCC in Hartford, WWDC in Washington, WRNW in Briarcliff Manor, WNBC in New York City, and others. This self-described “King of All Media” is one of the most handsomely paid radio personalities.

3. Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton’s net worth is approximate $450 million which makes her one of the richest entertainment industry stars. Apart from being a performer, composer, songwriter and vocalist, Parton is also a businesswoman and philanthropist.

Mostly recognized for her contribution to country music, Dolly Parton made her debut in 1967 with the album ‘Hello, I’m Dolly’.

Parton’s career rose to a peak during the 1970s through 1980s, following which it went through a setback. However, she gained commercial success again and since 2000, has also released independent albums.

Her industrious career won her ten Country Music Association Awards, two Academy Award nominations, nine Grammy Awards, and other recognitions.

4. Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry, having $400 million of net worth, is an American filmmaker, comedian, actor, writer, and songwriter. He has composed a number of stage plays and in 2011, was listed as the highest paid male entertainer by Forbes.

Perry’s fame came with the creation of the character of the tough elderly black woman Madea, and also his performance as the same character. While some of Perry’s films are staged as live recordings in the form of plays, others are filmed in varied locations leveraging full sets.

This million dollar filmmaker also entered into a multi-year partnership with Oprah Winfrey through the Oprah Winfrey Network.

[Image by Christopher Polk / Getty Images]

5. Clint Eastwood

The net worth of Clint Eastwood is estimated to be around $375 million. Popular as an actor Clint became a cultural icon with the roles he played in Sergio Leone’s Dollar Trilogy as Man with No Name and in the five Dirty Harry films as anti-hero cop Harry Callahan.

These roles, in fact, made him internationally famous.

Eastwood grabbed the Best Director and Best Picture Academy Awards with his work in the film Unforgiven and Million Dollar Baby. However, his most enduring commercial successes have been the comedies Every Which Way But Loose and Any Which Way You Can.

Although it has been lately rumored that this producer, director, actor, and composer is losing a large portion of his wealth, it is still debatable.

Above is a simple list of some of the wealthiest actors and other media personalities in the world. Though there are other sports celebrities who are rich and earn huge amounts of paychecks every year, above celebrities have been able to done so over the period of their illustrious careers.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]