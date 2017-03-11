Drake Jealous Over Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Romance: Wants Her Back?

Drake is gutted that Jennifer Lopez is now said to be seeing Alex Rodriguez, it’s been alleged.

The rapper, who was reportedly forced to call it quits with J.Lo over their hectic work schedules, certainly didn’t expect the 47-year-old to move on so quickly, having only announced their breakup last month.

With Jennifer Lopez’s NBC show Shades of Blue being back on television, along with her plans to record a new album this year, return to her Vegas residency, and launch several cosmetic lines, she can’t date somebody who spends most of his time touring the world.

Because of the fact that Drake and Jennifer share a very similar career, it was better for them to split, and while Drake knows that it’s better for the former couple to be nothing more than friends, sources say the 30-year-old does wonder where the romance could’ve taken them.

“Drake hates the news because he feels like he let her get away, and now Alex is enjoying the relationship he could have had with her,” a source explained, making it very clear that Drake is anything but pleased about the fact that Jennifer already has a new man by her side.

“At the same time, he understands that Alex is in a different place in his life and is the person Jen needs right now. Alex is more on her wavelength. Drake might not like it, but he will have to deal with it. He’s not going to bother to interfere because he respects Jen and her decisions, even though he thinks he’s the better man.”

Jennifer has reportedly ruled out plans to have children in the future, stressing that the two kids she shares with Marc Anthony are enough for her, which begs the question on whether things could’ve ever worked out between her and Drake since the rapper is looking forward to having a family later on in life.

As Hollywood Life already mentions, it’s apparent that Jennifer and Drake’s fling could never progress into a full-on relationship due to the fact that they not only shared complex schedules but also because they both want the opposite things from one another.

Back in October, Rihanna was alleged to have ended her on-again, off-again romance with Drake, with reports claiming that the singer became frustrated with the fact that the Canadian superstar would constantly lead her on to think he was ready to start a family with her.

While Drake hasn’t been shy to admit that he wants to get married and have children, those aren’t things that he has planned for in the near future, unlike Rihanna who has told family and friends that she wants to settle down more than ever.

Rihanna was said to have been livid upon learning about Drake’s relationship with Jennifer Lopez, wasting no time to unfollow the mother-of-two from all of her social media platforms. Sources claimed that Rih-Rih was convinced Drake would change his mind regarding their family talk, so the fact that he allegedly hooked up with J.Lo didn’t sit too well with her.

Now that Jennifer Lopez has moved on with her life, fans are wondering whether or not Drake and Rihanna could potentially reconcile. While the “One Dance” rapper supposedly doesn’t want to have children at this given time, could Rihanna potentially wait on the 30-year-old until he’s ready to become a father?

According to reports, Drake and Jennifer Lopez still plan to release two forthcoming songs later this year, which they recorded while they were dating. One of the songs is expected to be featured on Drake’s forthcoming album titled More Life, which HotNewHipHop says has yet to see an official release date.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]