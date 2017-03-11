Duggar Family News: Jessa And Jana Duggar React To New Courtship

The Duggar family is so excited about Joseph Duggar’s courtship announcement that the Counting On stars can’t quit filming their reactions to his happy news. Jessa Duggar and Jana Duggar are the latest family members to share their thoughts about Joseph’s new “season of life,” but the girls are unintentionally shifting the focus away from their brother’s blossoming romance with Kendra Caldwell.

Jessa Duggar Reminds Fans of Her Brothers’ Relationship Struggles

Joseph Duggar, 22, recently revealed that he has entered into a courtship with Kendra Caldwell, 18. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kendra is the daughter of the Duggar family’s pastor, and she has already appeared on Counting On. She and her younger sister Lauren were filmed helping the Duggars work on the giant “V” of roses that caused so much drama on Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s wedding special.

Joseph Duggar is officially courting Kendra Caldwell https://t.co/2tSJpsx5Uw pic.twitter.com/VjOv19utmp — People Magazine (@people) March 8, 2017

Jessa Duggar couldn’t be happier that another member of her family might be hearing wedding bells soon, and she’s thrilled that a second Duggar boy has finally found someone willing to marry into the family. As Us Weekly reports, Jessa congratulated Joseph on his courtship in a short YouTube video.

“We’re super excited for y’all,” Jessa says in the video.

“It’s been quite a while since we’ve had one of the brothers in a courtship, so maybe one of the other guys will follow your lead now.”

So far, Josh Duggar is the only Duggar son to successfully enter into a courtship, get engaged, and get married. However, some might argue that his marriage to Anna Keller wasn’t exactly a success story; he cheated on her and only admitted to doing so because he got caught. This news devastated his family, and he and Anna have been plagued by divorce rumors ever since he fessed up. According to Fox News, a rep for the couple denied these rumors last month.

Josh isn’t the only Duggar son whose attempt at a relationship ended in heartbreak. Josiah Duggar courted family friend Marjorie Jackson in 2016, but their romance only lasted four short months. As People reports, Marjorie ended the relationship. The couple called off their courtship a few weeks after Josh Duggar’s sexual molestation scandal led to the cancellation of the Duggar family’s former TLC reality series, 19 Kids and Counting.

Josiah Duggar Reveals Why He and Marjorie Jackson REALLY Split https://t.co/vZeXGHaOt3 — The Hollywood Gossip (@THGossip) March 9, 2016

Jessa Duggar may be eager for more male members of her family to begin wooing young women because Jim Bob and Michelle are running out of daughters to marry off. Jana Duggar, 27, is the only adult Duggar daughter who hasn’t found love, so the Duggar family will have to rely on the boys to keep Counting On alive while she waits for Mr. Right. Courtships, engagements, and weddings help boost the show’s ratings, so perhaps Jessa is praying for more of her male siblings to start courting because she wants to stay on TV for as long as possible.

Jana Duggar Fans Don’t Care About Joseph; They Just Want Her To Find Love

While Jessa wants more of her brothers to settle down, fans of the Duggar family are far more eager for to see Jana Duggar find love. As the International Business Times reports, the oldest Duggar daughter and her mother also filmed a congratulatory video for Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell. However, Michelle did most of the talking.

“Congratulations ya’ll. So excited for you,” Jana added at the end of the video.

Some fans responded to the six words that Jana Duggar uttered by expressing their sadness that she’s not the one in a courtship.

“Jana looked so awkward and her words forced. I feel so bad for her, considering her other sisters who are younger have already found their mates,” wrote one fan on the Duggar family’s Facebook page.

A few commenters even tried to help Jana out by playing matchmaker for her.

“When is Tebow gonna ask Jana out?!” One fan wrote. “That’s what I’m waiting for.”

However, Jana Duggar probably isn’t saving herself for Tim Tebow. As Entertainment Tonight reports, Jana has revealed that she’s looking for a hard-working man with “dirt under the nails,” not a former NFL star. Jana can’t move out of her parents’ house until she gets married, but she’s said that she won’t settle for the first guy who comes along just so she can gain a little more freedom.

By waiting for Mr. Right instead of Mr. Right Now, Jana might be helping to keep the Duggar family’s reality series on TV; her potential courtship is a carrot that the Duggars can keep dangling in front of viewers season after season. The family can only pray that fans never tire of waiting for Jana Duggar to get her own televised wedding.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]