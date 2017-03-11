Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s Flirting On ‘The Voice:’ Is Their PDA Too Much?

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani certainly haven’t been hiding their romance on Season 12 of The Voice, and their flirting has left fans seriously divided amid reports they’re allegedly receiving a big bonus for putting their romance front and center on the show.

Blake and Gwen have received some serious backlash from fans claiming that their overt flirting on the show is just “too much” after Daily Mail noted that March 7 episode of The Voice saw Shelton and Stefani make “multiple declarations of love for each other” during the latest round of blind auditions.

“The Blake and Gwen romance is too much for me,” The Voice fan @MikayaaGreenn wrote online of Shelton and Stefani’s flirting on the NBC show amid reports they’re allegedly receiving a big bonus for putting their romance out in the open, as @CelesteSnavely told Blake and Gwen, “You guys are TOO MUCH! LOVE IT, but sorry, Gwen, favor Blake!”

The Voice fan @bann2u also slammed Shelton and Stefani’s flirting, blasting Gwen in particular after Yahoo! reported that she sat in Blake’s lap multiple times during the Season 12 premiere.

“Please keep Gwen in her seat and off Blake’s lap,” The Voice watcher wrote. “Just do your job the PDA is too much.”

“I’ve never missed a season of #TheVoice. I’m a biiiig Blake fan & I’m a biiiig Gwen fan, but this season [with] both… just a tad bit much,” @TitoBoswell then added of the couple’s PDA.

But while some fans slammed Shelton and Stefani’s unapologetic flirting on The Voice, others used social media to heap praise on the couple, who have been dating for close to a year and a half, for being so open about their relationship.

“I love Blake & Gwen. I watch The Voice because of them. So cute they leave together. Makes me feel so much better,” The Voice watcher @lovetoopenny wrote of Stefani and Shelton’s flirting, and @KimShimonishi added that they “love watching Gwen and Blake on #TheVoice.”

The Voice fans’ polarizing responses to Stefani and Shelton’s love fest comes shortly after sources alleged that the couple, who met on the NBC show in 2015, may allegedly be getting a big bonus for putting their relationship on display and not being shy when it comes to doing some serious flirting.

Radar Online claimed back in January, just weeks before Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani returned to their The Voice spinning chairs for some serious flirting, that NBC had supposedly offered the couple a bonus to pack on the PDA during the currently airing season in an attempt to make sure the duo didn’t shy away from flirting with each other as the cameras roll.

Blake and Gwen are allegedly “getting paid an exceptional bonus that is significantly higher than the other judges to keep the spark alive on-camera” according to the source, who also claimed that those behind the scenes of The Voice urged Stefani and Shelton to bring a little more competition to the show.

“The producers really want to see Gwen and Blake in competition more often this upcoming season,” claimed the site’s The Voice source, adding that producers were looking for a little more competition “versus working with each other like they have in the past.”

Though NBC, Gwen and Blake haven’t commented on the flirting bonus claims, The Voice fans did accuse Shelton and Stefani of hamming up their competition by only turning around for the same acts during the first few blind auditions of Season 12.

“Gwen is always a follower on The Voice. Can she turn her chair first for anyone?” Twitter user @MotownDR tweeted after seeing Blake’s interactions with his girlfriend on the show. “Like the [15-year-old] she turned only cuz Blake did. #lame.”

“[The Voice] is so annoying this year,” @Maricruz246 added of Stefani and Shelton appearing to turn around for mainly the same acts during the currently airing blind auditions. “Blake can’t press the button unless Gwen has, and Gwen can’t press the button unless Blake has.”

Blake and Gwen have not yet responded to fan’s opinionated responses to their flirting on The Voice, though it looks like Shelton and his girlfriend aren’t planning on toning things down anytime soon.

Shelton and Stefani have only continued to pack on the PDA and gush over each other on social media amid the backlash over their The Voice flirting, with Gwen most recently describing Blake as her “best friend” in a sweet message on Twitter.

After a fan asked Gwen on the 140-character site on March 10 what it’s like to be her best friend, the “Used To Love You” singer sweetly responded, “Ask [Blake Shelton] what it’s like gx.”

What do you think of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s flirting on The Voice? Is it too much?

