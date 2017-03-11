Nicki Minaj, Future Allegedly Dating: Couple Relocating To Atlanta?

Nicki Minaj could potentially be relocating to Atlanta, it has been reported.

According to Hollywood Life, Nicki has been busy finishing up her forthcoming studio album, which multiple outlets say will be out before the year’s end.

One of the songs that the female rapper plans to release in the next couple of weeks features her longtime pal Future, who she recently shot the music video with at an undisclosed location, as mentioned on her official Instagram page, Just Jared reveals.

Nicki Minaj and Future have been friends for years, but only recently was it claimed that Nicki has been receiving a lot of support from the 33-year-old, who allegedly felt as if people in the industry were viciously attacking the “Starships” hitmaker from left to right with her rap feuds in recent weeks.

Following her split with Meek Mill in January, the month of February saw Remy Ma release her diss track “Shether,” which critics went on to name one of the best diss tracks of all time. And if that was not enough, Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend Safaree Samuels then went on to claim that most of the hits from the rap superstar’s catalog were penned by him.

Nicki Minaj has had quite a rough year thus far, and considering how much time he has already been spending with the female rapper, Future feels it’s only right that she joins him in Atlanta and takes a much-needed break from Los Angeles.

Though Nicki has put up a persona that would make it seem as if she’s not bothered or hurt by some of the things her rap peers have said about her, Future believes that with Minaj spending some time in Atlanta will get her back to feeling like herself again.

“Nicki could use a major break from all the flashing lights and drama that’s consuming her life in LA and NYC, which is why Future wants her to come chill out him exclusively in ATL,” the insider mentions. “That’s his home and he’d love to relax, kick back and wine and dine her and show him his old stomping grounds and the city in general.”

“It is the rap capital of the U.S. — in Future’s mind at least — and if she felt compelled to hit the studio, he has a plethora of them for him to choose from. She’s taken a few hits as of late and Future simply wants to ease all the pain and drama she’s going through.”

Of course, it should be noted that it was only two weeks ago when multiple outlets had claimed that Nicki Minaj and Future had given fans the impression that they were dating. The supposed fact that the duo had been spending a significant time together had insinuated the idea that the twosome was a couple.

Nicki has never responded to the rumors concerning her love life, nor has she commented on claims that Future has invited her to relocate to Atlanta for the time being to clear her mind.

Should she end up accepting Future’s offer and move away from Los Angeles, it would certainly add to the speculation that the 34-year-old may have found herself a new rapper boyfriend.

News of Future and Nicki Minaj’s supposed relationship comes just days after the female rapper dropped three new songs as a teaser of what is expected on her fourth studio album, as revealed by Rolling Stone. Two of the three songs happen to feature Nicki’s longtime pals Lil Wayne and Drake on them, with “No Frauds” being the song where Minaj addresses her feud with Remy Ma for the first time since the Terror Squad member dropped her unapologetic “Shether” track.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]