Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 Edge Update: Android Nougat Ready In These Countries

At long last, Samsung’s 2015 flagship smartphone can now experience the official Android Nougat update. The firmware is currently rolling out for Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge in various parts of Europe, according to reports.

The Android 7.0 Nougat update for the Samsung Galax S6 models was initially expected to be available by the end of February. But apparently, it did not push through as Samsung wanted to re-examine the firmware’s quality, further promising that it would release the official Nougat update as early as possible once the review is over. And now, with reports that the update is currently rolling out, it seems like the Android Nougat’s quality for the S6 and S6 Edge has already passed Samsung’s standard.

Sam Mobile, citing tips from its readers, shared that Vodafone, a network carrier based in London, has already released the Nougat firmware in the United Kingdom. Particularly, the Nougat firmware with version number G925FXXU5EQBG is available for the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge. Aside from the U.K., the Android Nougat update has also been rolling out in other European countries such as the ones listed below.

Ireland

Netherlands

Romania

Switzerland (via Swisscom)

Germany

Italy

A user from Romania posted a comment in a GSM Arena report confirming the firmware update and the changes he noticed after installation. Adi0023 wrote the following.

“Confirm. I received the update last night in Romania. My Samsung is sim-free. After the update, a lot of changes and the icons are similar to iphone. I will full reset the phone because I felt a little lag after an update.”

In an update made by Sam Mobile, it noted that the Android 7.0 Nougat update is now available in more European territories, specified below:

Austria

Hungary

Cyprus

Greece

Bulgaria

Croatia

Turkey

Those who own a Samsung Galaxy S6 or an S6 Edge unit from the above-mentioned countries who are still waiting for the Android Nougat update should receive the Over-the-Air or OTA access of the firmware soon. However, since OTA rollouts are usually done in stages, some owners of these 2015 flag bearers may need to wait a tad longer for the update to be finally ready for their units. An automatic notification will show up on their Samsung handset’s screen informing them that the Android Nougat firmware can now be accessed for download and installation. For those who couldn’t wait for the OTA update, Sam Mobile has made the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge’s Nougat files available for manual download and installation process.

Moreover, German website Giga Android noted that the firmware update rolling out in Switzerland is 1.35-GB heavy. Since it is a hefty firmware, make sure that the Samsung Galaxy S6 or S6 Edge has enough memory storage left. Furthermore, to ensure a smooth and hassle-free upgrade process, users need to have a stable Wi-fi connection (especially if they want to avoid undesirable mobile data charges). Although accessing the update via OTA is highly reliable, having a backup of all the essential files and settings saved in the phone is still advised just in case something wrong happened during firmware installation.

The Android Nougat update was first rolled out to Samsung’s latest flagship models, the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge. If you are interested to see a speed test of Samsung Galaxy S7 and S6 Edge both running on Android 7.0 Nougat, watch the YouTube video below from XeeTechCare.

The mini changelog shown in the screenshot posted on SamMobile revealed that the firmware update does not only bring in the Android 7.0 Nougat OS but also carries a new UX, improved usability of notification function, Multi-Window feature, and the speed settings button. The software upgrade also added “Samsung Pass” functionality. Other things to expect upon installation of the Android Nougat firmware are “efficient disk space for installing downloaded apps, increased speed for system upgrade and app installation.”

[Featured Image by Anthony Kwan/Getty Images for Samsung]