Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez To Meet In Miami Amid Dating Rumors

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been the talk of the town since it was reported Wednesday that the pair are dating. The reveal was made only weeks after news broke that A-Rod split with Silicon Valley CEO Anne Wojcicki. The couple have been dating for four months, according to NY Daily News.

Amid dating (and engagement rumors), People reports that J-Lo flew to Miami on Friday to meet A-Rod for the weekend. Lopez was spotted at the Los Angeles airport with her nine-year-old twins, Max and Emme, in tow. Rodriguez lives in Miami with his two daughters, Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8, from a previous marriage.

An insider told People that Jennifer Lopez “will be in Miami for the weekend” and that “she plans to see A-Rod, but will also spend time with friends.”

Since reports revealed that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are dating, it didn’t take long for engagement rumors to start coming out of the woodwork. And it doesn’t look like like the rumors are going to die any time soon on account of the big bling spotted on J-Lo’s wedding finger as she was about to board a plane headed to Miami to meet A-Rod.

Love is in the air! Beaming Jennifer Lopez looks radiant as she flies to Miami to visit A-Rod… with new bling on… https://t.co/67raTBDRis — Jenf Lopez show (@JenfLopezshow) March 11, 2017

But as previously reported by Gossip Cop, there’s no truth to the rumors that Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are engaged.

As an insider close to J-Lo revealed, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer and Yankee legend are still “getting to know each other and having fun.” And that while Lopez is “excited” about the prospect of dating A-Rod, she’s still “cautious” about the whole thing.

While Lopez and Rodriguez are taking it slow for the meantime, the insider says that there’s “strong physical attraction” between the two.”

“A-Rod has always been taken with the beauty and personality of Jennifer Lopez,” the source says. “She is his dream girl.”

The insider adds that a big part of what makes Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez so drawn to each other is their love for their respective family.

“He loves family and so does she. For Jennifer, family comes first,” says the insider.

On Thursday, Alex Rodriguez shared an Instagram photo of himself with Ella and his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, 44, taken at her school for Parents-Teacher Day.

Parents-Teacher Day at Ella's school. A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Mar 9, 2017 at 9:15am PST

Jennifer Lopez also shared a family bonding moment on Instagram yesterday, posting a photo of herself taken by her son Max while they were enjoying a picnic.

“Lets have a Picnic!!! #momlife #mamaandsontime #LOVE,” she captioned.

Lets have a Picnic!!! #momlife #mamaandsontime #LOVE ????: by Maximilian A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 9, 2017 at 11:32pm PST

In an interview with American talk show The Real this week, Lopez talked at length about the difficulties of juggling parenthood with being a busy woman. While career-driven, J-Lo emphasized that her twins always come first. Her busy work life, however, prompts her twins to make demands on her schedule so they can spend some quality time together.

“You know, they’re always first. When you put them first, then everybody else understands the hierarchy. “My son said to me this week, he goes, ‘Mom, I’d like to schedule… a picnic with you this week ’cause I know you’ve been, you know, working hard. “He was with me in New York, but still, he was like ‘Um I’d like to schedule a picnic for next Friday because we need more quality time. And I was like, ‘Okay baby.”’

Jennifer Lopez had been married three times, and had been proposed to five times. She shares her two children with ex-husband Marc Anthony, whom she divorced in 2014 after ten years of marriage.

[Featured Images by Jason Merritt and Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]