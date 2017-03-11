Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Are Not Engaged Or Married [Debunked]

The hottest new couple in showbiz is Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. It’s all the tabloids have talked about for the past week. Now, Hollywood Life reports that Lopez and Rodriguez are engaged and possible even married.

“Has Jennifer Lopez walked down the aisle for a fourth time? The singer has tongues wagging after flaunting a huge sparkler on her wedding finger during a romantic Miami trip with new beau, Alex Rodriguez.”

The article quotes an “insider” who says Jennifer absolutely loves the fact that Alex is a father. She is also very happy that he is retired and has a lot of time to devote to a relationship. However, the part about the engagement has Gossip Cop calling foul play.

“Jennifer Lopez is not engaged to Alex Rodriguez, nor is she wearing a diamond wedding ring, despite a made-up story by a repeatedly discredited outlet. Gossip Cop can exclusively correct this fabricated claim. We’re told it’s completely untrue,” says the Gossip Cop staff, adding that pals of both Lopez and Rodriguez claim the story is laughable.

Meanwhile, a more reliable news outlet, Us Weekly, reports that J.Lo went to Miami this weekend to spend time with A.Rod.

“‘She flew to Miami to meet him,’ an insider tells Us of Lopez, 47, who hopped on a private jet with her kids — 9-year-old twins Emme and Max — bound for warmer weather on Friday, March 10.”

The article adds that there are reports that the two may be planning to go to the Bahamas. The two started dating a couple of weeks ago. They were together in Los Angeles last weekend, and Rodriguez attended one of Lopez’s shows at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, where she has been getting rave reviews. Unfortunately, the commenters after the article don’t believe this relationship will last.

“I’ll give them a minute. She is trying to keep her fame going. After Idol people don’t talk about her that much. I guess Drake was not famous enough because the attention they got only lasted a minute,” says SamsaraJello.

“These two are both so charismatic and good looking, they’d seem to be the perfect match. Unfortunately, I guess they both share the same love of short relationships – so probably they’ll each be onto someone new by the end of the month,” claims Sassy.

The buzz around Lopez for the previous two months was that she was dating Drake. However, People claimed earlier in the week that the couple are no more.

“Drake and Jennifer Lopez are no more. After a few months of are-they-or-aren’t-they conspiracy theories, the pair — who first sparked romance rumors back in December after the rapper was spotted (twice!) at the singer’s Las Vegas show — have ended their whirlwind relationship.”

The article adds that their relationship was never really serious to begin with. Unfortunately, J.Lo is being slut-shamed on Twitter for all the men she has been dating.

If I say that Jennifer Lopez is a slut because she's slept with half the population on Earth, would feminist groups come after me? — Freddy Martinez, J.D (@FreddyyMartinez) March 10, 2017

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are Dating https://t.co/PZZJMEu4Q8 slut of the year award, man after man, this women is fickle, immature — jf (@judithjmj50) March 9, 2017

However, there are also a lot of people defending Lopez and asking why it’s okay for someone like Mick Jagger to be dating several women over the years, but not J.Lo? In any case, Ms. Lopez is living her life the way she wants, and that’s exactly why her fans love her.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]