Johnny Depp The Chupacabra Fighter Is Still Hot, Sweet, And Sexy As Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp even at age 53 can still pull off that Jack Sparrow look. It’s not all CG either. Pirates of The Caribbean 5: Dead Men Tell No Tales used CG to take Sparrow all the way back to his teen years, for at least one move sequence, but the rest is all the real Johnny.

The infamous chupacabra fighter looks about the same when he is dressed as Jack Sparrow as he did in 2003. Johnny apparently doesn’t need CG to look about 25 years younger than he actually is. He does it all the time.

Johnny Depp can be full of surprises. The Jack Sparrow actor once bragged to a group of Tokyo reporters that he had fought with and vanquished a chupacabra according to this Inquisitr article. Depp is quoted in the AV Club.

“I was attacked yesterday morning by a very rarely seen or experienced animal called ‘chupacabra.’ I fought with it for hours. They’re very persistent, very mean. And I’m pretty sure it came into my suitcase. I threw him off the 23rd floor. So we’ll never see him again. Thank you for understanding.”

Jack Sparrow made a live appearance at the children’s ward of an Australian hospital while Pirates of the Caribbean 5: Dead Men Tell No Tales was being filmed. Johnny Depp stayed in character as Jack Sparrow and was super sweet with the adorable children according to NTD TV.

Johnny Depp looks hot as Jack Sparrow in this simple video, with no CG and no trick photography. Apparently, pirates like Jack Sparrow are great with children.

Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow is filmed on an ordinary cell phone talking to seven-year-old Max Bennett in the children’s ward. There is no CG here, but Depp’s Jack Sparrow looks perhaps 25 or 30 years younger than Johnny’s actual age.

Jack Sparrow’s younger years were created by Disney who is at the forefront of new CG technology that can create younger versions of familiar actors like Johnny Depp, Robert Downey Jr. Michael Douglas, Peter Cushing, and Carrie Fisher according to Games Radar.

Young Jack Sparrow in the video below is created with CG using Johnny Depp as a model and effectively reverse aging him back to his teens. While this works, it somehow seems unnecessary.

Jack Sparrow, The Mad Hatter and all the other people Johnny Depp is, learned about chupacabra fighting from Hunter S. Thompson. Depp first studied Hunter in order to portray the gonzo reporter for the movie Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas in 1998.

Johnny Depp also remained close friends with Hunter S, Thompson until his death in 2005. The Jack Sparrow actor paid $3 million for Hunter’s funeral and also purchased all Hunter Thompson’s notes from his widow. With those, he is probably the leading chupacabra expert of our time.

Chupacabra was Hunter S. Thompson’s code for a metaphorical vampire. Pop Matters uses the word in context.

“He [Hunter S. Thompson] was an antibody in the heart of the American vampire, a source of perpetual indigestion to the Chupacabra class—and a greater calling he could not have found.”

Johnny Depp’s perhaps hottest role was Jack Sparrow, but he has also won a lot of hearts in Edward Scissorhands, Secret Window, Finding Neverland and perhaps even won over a few with Sweeney Todd and Dark Shadows.

Far from Jack Sparrow, Johnny Depp is a rock star in Hollywood Vampires with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry. There are few things hotter and more exciting that a rock and roll guitar player and that is exactly what Johnny is.

RELATED REPORTS FROM THE INQUISITR

Why Johnny Depp, Paul McCartney And Leonardo DiCaprio Can Not Be Cloned

Johnny Depp And Marilyn Manson Have A Long History Of Opposing Witch Hunts

Johnny Depp Says He Was Attacked By Chupacabra: ‘I Fought With It For Hours.’

Johnny Depp started his career in music and although TV and Movie roles came along faster than music gigs Depp’s heart is still in the Music. The Jack Sparrow actor is also an amazing guitarist and a serious musician who is good enough to play for Alice Cooper.

Johnny Depp is Jack Sparrow and he plays in the band Hollywood Vampires, that makes him not only the world’s hottest pirate but also a rock star.

[Featured Image by Eric Charbonneau Invision AP/Getty Images]