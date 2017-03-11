Galaxy Note 8: New Rumors Suggest Dual ISP Camera, Exynos 8895, And An 8mm Frame

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is arguably the most highly-anticipated flagship phablet of 2017. With the brand’s reputation taking a massive blow due to the Note 7 disaster during the previous year, the pressure is on for the South Korean tech giant to manufacture a device that can impress both new customers and returning users alike. As the leaks and rumors about the device trickle down, however, the idea of an impressive Galaxy Note 8 continues to take form.

A number of new rumors have recently emerged about the device, and from what could be determined so far, it appears that Samsung is going full force in the development of the Note 8. Here then, are three very encouraging rumors that have recently emerged about the upcoming flagship phablet, which as if on cue, is speculated to be codenamed “Great.”

Exynos 8895 SoC

Samsung has a penchant for releasing two variants of its flagship devices – one with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip and another with a homegrown Exynos processor every year. This time around, it appears that Samsung might be following this trend, as rumors are high that the upcoming flagship phablet would be equipped with the South Korean tech giant’s next-generation SoC, the Exynos 8895.

The Exynos 8895 is a monster of a mobile chip, capable of meeting and possibly even beating the Snapdragon 835 in some aspects. Created using a 10nm finFET process and capable of supporting 4K video capture at 120fps, the Exynos 8895 would most likely make the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 into a very powerful smartphone, according to Android Authority. Couple this with the device’s speculated 6GB RAM, there is a good chance that the Note 8 might become the most powerful formidable mobile device that Samsung has produced in years.

Dual ISP Camera

The Exynos 8895 paves the way for a camera innovation that would most likely make a debut with the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The Galaxy Note 7, which boasted a very capable camera, somewhat disappointed many when it was revealed to have a single sensor. With the Note 8 being equipped with the Exynos 8895 SoC, however, Samsung would finally be able to equip its flagship phablet with a Dual Image Signal Processor (ISP) camera, one of the most advanced imaging systems in the mobile industry.

The Galaxy Note brand has always been known to have very formidable cameras. If these new rumors prove true and the Note 8 does come shipped with Dual ISP sensors, the upcoming flagship phablet would no doubt be one of the most capable camera smartphones of 2017. After all, the competition in the mobile camera department is expected to escalate this year, especially with the release of camera-centric flagship phones from Apple, LG and Sony such as the iPhone 8, the LG V30 and the Xperia XZ Premium.

Galaxy Note 8 Concept Turns Leaks into Reality https://t.co/YmifRzRB8v pic.twitter.com/H1vDgPkKWP — GottaBeMobile (@GottaBeMobile) February 15, 2017

An 8mm Frame

The Galaxy Note line usually includes handsets that are superior to the S-series, Samsung’s other flagship brand. This year, speculations are high that the Galaxy Note 8 would not only boast more power than the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, the devices might actually be thinner than the company’s first batch of flagship devices. If this is true, 2017 might mark the first year when the Galaxy Note 8 would actually be a sleeker handset than its S-series siblings.

A ValueWalk report stated that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 might be as thin as 8mm, which would make it the thinnest phablet ever released by the South Korean tech giant. If these rumors prove true, however, Samsung might end up playing with fire for the second year in a row, as the Galaxy Note 7’s extremely thin frame was partly blamed for the fateful design flaw that ultimately caused the ill-fated phablet to literally burst into flames. Considering Samsung’s promise of a more secure Note 8, however, there is also a good chance that the upcoming phablet might be the thinnest and safest mobile device that Samsung has released so far.

If Samsung does manage to balance the Galaxy Note 8 in a way that both highlights the device’s design and features, the upcoming flagship might very well go down in 2017 as one of the most formidable smartphones that would be released this year. With intense competition from arch-rival Apple and other manufacturers such as OnePlus and Sony, however, Samsung would have to pull out all stops in order to ensure the success of its upcoming phablet.

[Featured Image by Pixabay]