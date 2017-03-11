‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For March 13 To 17: Drunk Hookups And Stalkers

The Young and the Restless spoilers for March 13 to 17 promise more deceit and suspicion in Genoa City. Scott is back, but he doesn’t feel too comfortable about it. Cane (Daniel Goddard) just got back from the Tokyo business and he might have gone overboard over their celebrations in closing the deal. Nick and Chelsea are getting even closer to each other and this will make Faith more uncomfortable about her current family situation. Next week’s episode of The Young and the Restless will be all about deceit and suspicions.

What Happens In Tokyo

From last week’s episode of The Young and the Restless, Cane did not have an easy time dealing in Tokyo, but they finally secured the deal. Given the circumstances, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) encouraged him and Juliet (Lau Allen) to have fun in Tokyo, and the two did just that. Thanks to a lot of booze, Cane would be out of his wits. The Young and the Restless spoilers hint Juliet will help him get to his room to rest, but the preview hints the two would end up doing the opposite. Cane has a huge hangover and spoilers hint that when he opens his eyes the next day, he will find Juliet’s earrings. Cane seems to have no memory if anything happened or not although he suspects something did, and he feels bad about being unfaithful to Lily (Christel Khalil).

The Young and the Restless preview also shows Cane asking Juliet what happened. Juliet will just brush off his concerns telling him that what happened “stays in Tokyo.” Juliet will drop hints that she had a great time with Cane. Cane is already guilty about the Tokyo incident, and Lily will have her own suspicions. The Young and the Restless spoilers hint more turbulent moments for the couple, especially now. Cane did not even phone his wife, and Lily is aware the Tokyo deal has been wrapped up. Lily needs to deal with a stalker and when Cane is not there for her, there would definitely be trouble in paradise. Once Lily gets wind of what really happened in Tokyo, it could be the end of the couple’s marriage.

Lily’s Stalker

Lily will be busy with her modeling career and during the wedding fair, something terrible will happen. Lily’s stalker will tail her at the athletic club and enters her suite without her permission. The creeper will express his admiration for Lily’s charms. Lily will seriously freak out as the stalker asks for selfies with her. Fortunately, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal someone will rescue Lily from the stalker’s clutches.

Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) will arrive just in time to tell the stalker to leave Lily alone. However, the creepy guy won’t be deterred. Instead, he does something more atrocious. He will take his leave for a bit, but later on, based on The Young and the Restless spoilers, he will pop up at Lily’s house. The antics of the stalker make Lily feel so vulnerable. Given everything that is happening, Lily will have choice words for Cane as he is out of reach when she needs him most. It seems that Jordan will be Lily’s savior. When the stalker decides to lurk outside Lily’s house and snap pictures of her, Lily needs someone who would be there for her. Given the circumstances, Lily’s champion won’t be Cane. Based on these spoilers, Lily might start relying more on Jordan in upcoming episodes of The Young and the Restless.

Risks And Regrets

The Young and the Restless spoilers hint, Ashley might have a change of heart. When she spots Ravi at the opera, she will see the guy in a new light. Ashley made her feelings clear to Ravi, if she does feel something for him it would be interesting to see what she will do next.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek at Next Week, March 13-17… Ashley's night at the opera causes her to see Ravi in a new light. https://t.co/MaU1E5fAU1 pic.twitter.com/yHsW13rBNd — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 11, 2017

If a fight is brewing between Cane and Lily, Devon (Bryton James) needs to accept the current circumstances – he divorced Hilary (Mishael Morgan). Signing the divorce papers was hard on him too. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease he will have regrets about his decision. Even if he decided to end their marriage, it doesn’t mean that he stopped loving her. While Devon is having second thoughts, he has more to worry about, especially when Michael (Christian LeBlanc) calls him up regarding the divorce. Hilary’s demands could change how the entire divorce will go about.

Billy (Jason Thompson) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) seems to be having a good time with each other. However, Billy might do something that could change everything. Based on the latest The Young and the Restless spoilers, he will be making a big gamble, and this could make their relationship stronger or be the cause of their separation.

TODAY: Scott tells Kevin that Genoa City isn’t his home… pic.twitter.com/LFusyGkjBZ — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 10, 2017

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images ]