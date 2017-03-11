Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes Did Not Split! Actress Reveals Life With Her BF

Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes may not be seen in public together often, but that doesn’t mean that they have split up. Breakup rumors sparked again when the actor attended the SAG awards, Golden Globes and Oscars without his girlfriend. According to Gossip Cop, a tabloid has been spreading stories that the couple called it quits because of jealousy. The 43-year-old actress is allegedly jealous over her boyfriend’s closeness with Emma Stone.

“The day before the [Academy Awards] ceremony, the couple got into a blowout fight after Eva rejected Ryan’s pleas to attend the awards show — because she was fed up with how close he has become with his La La Land co-star!” an insider revealed.

“Ryan desperately wanted Eva by his side. He told her how bad it looked when she wasn’t there when he won his Golden Globe in January and that he was tired of making excuses for her,” their source added. “Ryan said that if she wasn’t going to support him on the biggest night of his career, then would she ever? Eva snapped back that he shouldn’t be worried, because Emma would be there for him.”

Gossip Cop debunked the breakup rumors confirming that Gosling and Mendes are still very much together. The 2 Fast 2 Furious actress also slammed the rumors that they have split up during a recent interview with SHAPE magazine where she revealed her life at home with her long-time boyfriend and their two daughters, Esmeralda, 2, and Amada, 11 months.

“What people don’t know about me is that I love being home,” the Miami-born actress confessed. “Instead of hitting the red carpet, I’d rather be with our girls.”

“In some ways, it’s been more challenging to get back in shape after my second daughter,” she added. “Yet it’s not as hard as I thought it would be, because I’m always running around with the kids. I never sit down — I’m on the move all day.”

Despite being a full-time mom and working on with various projects, Mendes always find time to keep fit. She allots at least an hour of exercise around three days a week but she works out five days a week when there is an event. The actress also prefers having a rest period for her body. No wonder she still looks great because of her discipline to her body.

It seems that Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are head over heels their daughters since she prefers staying at home than attending huge events. If the 36-year-old actor has a choice, he would probably stay at home as well but he was one of the nominees. The Notebook star opened up about his girlfriend and their children at the Toronto International Film Festival last year.

“All of them are doing amazing. I’m a lucky man — they really make me better,” Ryan told Us Weekly. “We couldn’t be happier. They are so sweet.”

Gosling and Mendes first met on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines back in 2012 and since then has managed to keep a low-profile relationship. The actress was also able to hide her pregnancy to both their daughters. Many people were surprised when she gave birth to Esmeralda in 2014 and Amada in 2016. Because of their secrecy, the tabloids have created breakup rumors on the couple but they seem unfazed about the fake stories. During an interview with GQ magazine, Ryan Gosling gushed over Eva Mendes and their kids.

“Eva’s the dream mother, and they’re dream babies, and it’s like a dream that I’m having right now. I’m dreaming it all,” he revealed. “When you meet your kids you realize that they deserve great parents. And then you have your marching orders and you have to try and become the person that they deserve.”

