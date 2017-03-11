See Britney Spears’ Shocking Reaction To Being Replaced By Camila Cabello

Britney Spears has been replaced for the younger Camila Cabello on a new song. The legendary pop star was originally selected to lend her vocals to the new song “Hey Ma,” which also features Pitbull and J Balvin.

Former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello, 20, was the one who ended up recording the collaboration with the musicians for the upcoming Fate of the Furious soundtrack. The song was originally supposed to feature Britney Spears’ vocals but Cabello was a better fit since she could sing in both Spanish and English, reports Us Weekly.

Pitbull made the shocking revelation during an interview with Radio.com on Friday, March 3. He said that the original version of the song featured the 35-year-old singer and 35-year-old Romeo Santos’ vocals, but the team asked Cabello and J Balvin, 31, to re-record the song with the rapper known as Mr. Worldwide.

“Funny story behind that. At first, it was me and Romeo Santos. Britney Spears ended up on the record. Fast and Furious ends up loving the record, and they brought on board J Balvin and Camila Cabello. So, it’s been an interesting journey. To watch it go on to become the intro of the movie – the first huge movie franchise to shoot in Cuba – is an amazing honor. It was a pleasure to work with everybody on that record.”

For Spears’ fans, both versions of the song may be released at some point. It’s not unusual for the pop star to have some of her demos leak online.

“You never know,” Pitbull continued. “There might be a remix with Romeo and Britney in the later future. But it was an honor to be able to work with Britney. And the first record I get a chance to work with her on, to hit her back [like that], she’s just a great sport.”

Now it’s time for the important question: How did Britney Spears respond to the news that she was replaced by a younger singer? Better than most fans would think.

“She understands. She’s been in the business for X-amount of years. She said, ‘No, no. Don’t even worry about that. We’ll use it for either the remix or we’ll just do another record together. This is where it’s leading us.’ I said, ‘Wow, salute! I appreciate it.'”

The Las Vegas entertainer totally understands that songs sometimes go to another artist. According to Broadly, “Umbrella” was written for Britney, but she passed on it. Terius “The-Dream” Nash wrote the song in hopes of scoring another hit with the pop star after he teamed up with Britney/Madonna for their 2004 hit song “Me Against the Music.”

Spears and Cabello also share some history with one another. They previously crossed paths back in 2012 when Spears was a judge on Season 2 of The X Factor, the same year that Fifth Harmony finished in third place on the singing competition show.

The “Slumber Party” singer has a girl group past of her own. Long before she sang “… Baby One More Time” in a schoolgirl uniform, she was in a girl group called Innosense. According to a report via OK! Magazine, the group consisted of Nikki DeLoach, Danay Ferrer, Mandy Ashford, and Amanda Latona. Britney was also involved with the group for a short time but was said to have left to pursue her own solo career.

Sound familiar? Spears was then replaced by Veronica Finn who has been rumored to have dated Justin Timberlake when they were 14 years old. Timberlake’s mom even managed Innosense. Sounds like Hollywood tends to overlap in the music industry.

