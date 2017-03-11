WWE News: The Rock Could Have One More Match Against AJ Styles at ‘Wrestlemania’

WWE officials have been trying to make The Rock vs. Brock Lesnar happen at Wrestlemania for a few years, but the WWE Universe would like to see The Great One face The Phenomenal One instead. The door hasn’t officially closed on The Rock’s wrestling career, but his commitments to Hollywood make it difficult for him to wrestle another match, especially after another four-year absence from the ring since Wrestlemania 29.

The WWE Universe is split over the benefit of part-time performers. Obviously, WWE Stars like Goldberg bring in a lot of revenue to the company, but the argument has always been there that they take a spot away from the full-timers who aren’t given the opportunity to prove they can draw. The WWE Universe loves The Rock, but between Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, and even John Cena, he would be another guy taking a top spot.

However, WWE officials wouldn’t turn away The Rock for an appearance, and especially not for a potential match on the grandest stage of them all. Obviously, it’s too late for him to have another match at this year’s Wrestlemania in Orlando, but the WWE Universe recently revealed their dream opponent for The Rock.

For the record, a six-second match with Erick Rowan at Wrestlemania 32 may count in WWE history books, but it doesn’t count for in the bigger picture. Another big match for The Rock means a full feud on WWE TV and a real match at Wrestlemania. The Rock could make any match important, but a feud with The People’s Champion isn’t something every WWE Superstar can do, but the fans believe AJ Styles could handle it.

Recently, a poll was created on WWE’s main website, which asked the WWE Universe who they’d like to see The Rock face if he had one more match. In other words, who is your dream opponent for The Rock? WWE officials have wanted Lesnar vs. Rock for years, but only 11% of the fans voted for that match. A lot of people think The Rock vs. Roman Reigns would be interesting, but only 12% of fans who voted feel the same way.

In fact, Goldberg, Triple H, and The Undertaker all received the same result from the WWE Universe in the poll. Surprisingly, AJ Styles received 25% of the most votes, which means he’s the leader by a landslide. The possibility of Styles vs. Shawn Michaels has come up in the past, but Rock vs. Styles is a new and interesting idea. The Great One vs. The Phenomenal One would be a huge match, but could it actually happen?

Heading into Wrestlemania 33, AJ Styles will be facing Shane McMahon. A lot of fans don’t like that match because AJ will have to carry Shane through the majority of the match, and the WWE Universe believes he deserves a better match. Some may complain, but not many would say the same for a match with The Rock.

All due respect, but AJ Styles having to carry the match with The Rock is a lot different than carrying it with Shane McMahon. The Rock vs AJ Styles would also be an interesting dynamic not just in the ring, but on the microphone. Styles doesn’t beat around the bush during his promos and he makes his point quickly. He can handle himself, but going against The Rock on the microphone is different than someone like John Cena.

There is no question that their match would draw, especially on the grandest stage of them all. Rock would carry the feud on the microphone, and Styles in the ring. Rock vs. Styles won’t happen at Wrestlemania 33, but Wrestlemania 34 isn’t out of the question. The WWE Universe has revealed their dream match for him, so the ball is in the court of The People’s Champion if he will ever step back into the ring to face AJ Styles.

[Featured Image by WWE]