‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Spoilers: Actor Hints At Jon Snow, Khaleesi Meeting

Game Of Thrones Season 7 is coming and we finally know the date it will arrive: July 16, 2017.

Rumored spoilers for the upcoming GOT season are swirling around the fandom faster than you can say “the night is dark and full of terrors,” since the last season ended and they show no signs of stopping

Recently, Kit Harington in an interview with The Huffington Post said that fans of Game Of Thrones can basically expect the next season to completely blow their minds with new, exciting CGI and character developments in Season 7

“They spent an increasing amount of money on less episodes, so it’s gonna be much bigger in scale, the CGI,” the actor who plays Jon Snow said. “We’re trying new things, experimenting with new camera techniques. I think we’re trying to break boundaries and push past boundaries in these final two seasons.”

Harington added that he worked harder than ever during the filming for the upcoming season and added that it’s the same for pretty much each actor in the cast.

“I think every actor did more action, had more action, had more scenes,” he added.

???? Emilia Clarke e Kit Harrington dando beijinho em shoot aprecietion Tweet ???? pic.twitter.com/54InKu0Vr6 — natália (@theidiotts) September 21, 2016

What’s even more exciting is that Kit said that we could see characters meet who we’ve wanted to see in the same room since the season began.

“They really focused it because less characters are coming in, and they’re focusing in on the existing ones, and there are lots of people who cross paths, and that’s something that I think the audience has been waiting for for a long time.”

There are few potential character meetings that have that have been more hyped than between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen aka Khaleesi, aka The Breaker of Chains etc, etc. Many fans believe that this is the union that must happen in order for Westeros to defeat the army of White Walkers who are heading southwards to decimate everything in their path.

As Inquisitr previously reported another meeting that fans are looking forward to is between Arya and her direwolf, Nymeria.

Kit added that there’s a certain amount of pressure on the Game Of Thrones team to deliver a show that meets fans expectations.

“You have to live up to the hype that’s surrounded the show and the worst thing would be to end without really pushing and trying new things. Even if it’s a failure, at least trying to go out with a bang,” Harington continued.

Now that the Game Of Thrones series is galloping towards its final battle, it’s easy to wonder what will happen to its beloved actors when the show goes off the air.

Kit Harington told HuffPo that he expects a piece of Jon Snow to remain with him for the rest of his career.

“Most roles I go into I have the same appearance, so you’re never going to drift completely away from a viewer who’s watched ‘Thrones’ and loves ‘Thrones.’ They’re always going to see an element of me, which is the character of Jon Snow,” he said. “I’m never going to get away from that so, for me, I don’t try and fight against a character like Jon Snow.”

Did Kit Harington confirm Jon Snow survives #GameofThrones season 7? Actor drops HUGE hint https://t.co/bbrNuuSJ42 pic.twitter.com/j6MARpE8yO — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) March 11, 2017

In related Game Of Thrones news, George RR Martin, the author of the book series the show is based on, has announced that the next book in the series, Winds Of Winter will be released in 2017

However, he did not give an exact publication date, The Telegraph reports.

This news will only interest fans of the book series since the show has since moved way past where George ended his previous book. But if it’s released before the premiere of Game of Thrones season 7 it could give clear indications of how major story arcs will climax on the show.

What Martin did confirm is that Winds of Winter is going to be pretty dark. But can you expect anything else from the man that came up with The Red Wedding.

“In any story, the classic structure is, ‘Things get worse before they get better,’ so things are getting worse for a lot of people.” he said.

[Featured Image by HBO]