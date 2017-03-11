Melania Trump ‘Is Ugly Inside’ And Has Done ‘Impeachable’ Acts, Spews Activist

A recognized LGBT activist and anti-bullying author spews that Melania Trump is “ugly inside,” and has done “impeachable” acts as the wife of a U.S. president.

Dan Savage went on a rant about his feelings regarding First Lady Melania Trump in a podcast he runs called “Savage Lovecast” that is tied with the project he founded, It Gets Better. In the podcast, Savage tore into the first lady by telling listeners he “hates” her and that she “is as ugly on the inside as she is pretty on the outside” for supporting her husband’s policies.

According to The Washington Times, Savage didn’t hold back in his scathing analysis of Melania — likening her to a princess locked up in a tower, that being Trump Tower.

“I’m not alone in loathing Donald Trump’s third wife — she’s married to a misogynist after all. Odds are good her husband hates her too. But there are some folks on the left who not only don’t hate her, they view her as some sort of sympathetic figure. The pretty princess in the tower locked up by the orange ogre with the bad combover, a princess desperately blinking out distress signals during swearing-in ceremonies and inaugural balls.”

The anti-bullying and LGBT activist went on to say that Melania Trump’s infamous plagiarism from First Lady Michelle Obama’s convention speech was just the start of many offenses in his eyes. He called out her “ruinous lawsuits against journalists and bloggers accusing them, amongst other things, of potentially interfering with her ability to profit off her role as first lady.”

Dan Savage suspects that if Mrs. Obama had done the same, she would’ve been a first lady impeached.

“I don’t know if you can impeach a first lady or how that would work, but I do know that we would have found out pretty f—ing fast if Michelle Obama had said the same during her husband’s presidency.”

The anti-bullying advocate continued his tirade against Melania Trump by labeling her a “birther” who supported who her husband’s “conspiracy theories” against former President Barack Obama. Additionally, Savage thinks Melania is an ” immigrant who doesn’t give a s— about the plight of other immigrants.”

Furthermore, Dan Savage slammed Mrs. Trump for visiting a children’s hospital in Washington, D.C. last week where she joined in the celebration of a Healing Garden outside of the facility. She referenced the project by stating that part of a child’s healing has to do with nature, but many spun that in a negative way, somehow suggesting that the first lady was insinuating it replaced health care. Given the fact President Trump and Republican in Congress are repealing Obamacare, critics viewed the first lady’s comments as being out of touch.

While someone like Savage strongly opposes Melania Trump, her approval ratings tell another story. CNN released a poll this week that showed Americans are warming up more to their new first lady since Inauguration Day. Melania’s favorability has gone up 16 points since her husband was sworn into office, which means roughly 52 percent of Americans have a good opinion of her, a noticeable increase from 36 percent. In February, Melania’s positive approval rating was at 24 percent, and her unfavorable rating was at 31 percent.

First Lady Melania Trump will move into the White House this summer after Barron finishes school. She’ll still travel to Washington, D.C. for official duties until that time approaches. On Monday, April 17 she hosts the Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House.

