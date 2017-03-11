Chris Brown Violence Allegations — Karrueche Tran ‘Desperate To Move On’

Karrueche Tran is reportedly considering permanent restraining to keep ex Chris Brown away from her for good, according to Hollywood Life.

Karrueche Tran shocked the world when she claimed that Brown was as violent with her as he was with his ex Rihanna.

Karrueche Tran wants to take the stand against her ex-boyfriend, Chris Brown. After filing a temporary restraining order from the rapper last month, claiming he abused and threatened her, she now reportedly wants to make it permanent.

Tran reportedly demanded that Chris Brown either go to jail or stay away from her for three years.

Karrueche alleged that Brown “punched her in the stomach, threw her down the stairs, and threatened to shoot her.”

The model claimed in a sworn statement that “told a few people that he was going to kill me.”

Brown allegedly also threatened Tran’s friend Joseph Ryan LaCour, saying “It’s 2017 … Ima f–k you up every time I see you, so you better get the f–k out of here before I lay your ass out.”

Daily Mail reports that Karrueche Tran’s neighbour claims she heard Brown beating Karrueche.

The woman, singer Kay Cola, says that it got so bad she even called the police.

Cola hit out at Chris Brown defenders who accused Karrueche Tran of lying.

Some of y’all make me sick to my stomach talking about. Karrueche lying. I’ve heard him beating her myself. I even called the police.

Cola claims that she used to cry when she heard Brown beating Tran. She says that she herself is a victim of domestic violence.

Cola stated, “I used to cry over that situation hearing her screaming at the top of her lungs because I am also a victim of domestic violence.”

Chris Brown’s fans defended him passionately, saying that women like Tran and Cola are only looking for attention.

Cola said that the fans should not defend Chris because if they keep doing it he will never seek help.

She called Brown’s fans “weirdos” and “delusional” and said that such unconditional support is the reason that celebrities like Brown get away with so much.

The full text of her comments is below.

Some of y’all are so delusional defending this man! It’s sick! He will never get help or change because of yes man and weirdos like y’all. Women literally get murdered by men who act like this and y’all thing it’s cute or she just wants attention… Y’all wonder why celebs get away with so much, because of weirdos like u putting them on a pedestal letting them get away with this crap.

She tweeted that fans ought to show their love for Chris Brown by encouraging him to get help.

Cola wrote, “‘If you’re really a Chris Brown fan u would want him to get help, not make excuses for everything he does. That’s real love.”

Karrueche Tran filed paperwork against Chris Brown on February 17.

Brown and Tran were originally scheduled to face off in court on March 9. However, that date has been pushed back to March 29.

The exes will face off in a Los Angeles court.

Karrueche Tran is reportedly concerned about some members of her family too.

Karrueche Tran apparently wants the restraining order to also protect her mom, Cindy Adamson, and her little brother, Raymond Adamson, as well as her personally.

New reports are saying that Karrueche Tran is desperate to move on and just wants to put the whole matter behind her.

Ms. Tran is looking to expeditiously close this matter and quite frankly be able to move on with her life and put this matter behind her as quickly as possible.

[Featured Image by Scott Roth/Invision/AP]