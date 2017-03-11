New England Patriots trade, Brandin Cooks, New Orleans Saints, NFL draft, National Football League
Football

New England Patriots Get Brandin Cooks From Saints, Details Of Blockbuster Trade

The New England Patriots on Friday made a blockbuster deal to get wide receiver Brandin Cooks from the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a package of draft picks — including the Patriots’ first round selection in the 2017 draft.

That pick will be the 32nd overall, due to the fact that the Patriots are the defending Super Bowl champions heading into the 2017 season. According to early reports, the trade does not include New England cornerback Malcolm Butler.

This story is breaking and will be updated continually with new details.

