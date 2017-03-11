New England Patriots Get Brandin Cooks From Saints, Details Of Blockbuster Trade

The New England Patriots on Friday made a blockbuster deal to get wide receiver Brandin Cooks from the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a package of draft picks — including the Patriots’ first round selection in the 2017 draft.

That pick will be the 32nd overall, due to the fact that the Patriots are the defending Super Bowl champions heading into the 2017 season. According to early reports, the trade does not include New England cornerback Malcolm Butler.

Patriots trade 1st- and 3rd-round picks for Saints WR Brandin Cooks https://t.co/WAkpy6Uunc pic.twitter.com/mZk7AnRCAV — All 22 (@all22) March 11, 2017

The Patriots also sent their third-round pick this year to New Orleans in the deal, the 103rd pick overall in the draft, which begins on April 27 this year.

Cooks himself was a first-round pick himself just three years ago, going to the Saints out of Oregon State with the 20th overall pick in the 2014 draft.

It was only yesterday, March 9, that reports circulated in the press claiming that the Patriots and Coach Bill Belichick, who is also in charge of personnel decisions for the franchise, were prepared to send their Super Bowl 49 hero Butler to New Orleans to get Cooks. Butler is an restricted free agent and stands to sign a $3.91 million with the Patriots — or any team that he ends up with if he were to be dealt.

But it appears as of late Friday that Butler will remain a Patriot, at least for the time being, and Cooks — who is only 23 years old — will join the receiving corps that catches passes from 40-year-old future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady.

While Saints fans reacting on social media were unhappy with the trade to say the least, the receiver would have been due a signing bonus payment of $781,599 if he remained with the team on Monday, March 13.

WTF ???? Mickey Loomis… this is the best offer you got for Brandin Cooks??? Are you kidding me..#Saints #WhoDat pic.twitter.com/xPffeEa1Fd — I'M DATMAN (@SaintsDatMan) March 11, 2017

But that near-$800,000 check will now need to be written by Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

This story is breaking and will be updated continually with new details.

[Featured Image by Christian Petersen/Getty Images]