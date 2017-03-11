‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For March 13 To 17: Bombs, Morgan’s Killer, A Curse

General Hospital spoilers for March 13-17 reveal Olivia Jerome (Tonja Walker) will dish out more of her malicious stunts. Liv is quite the master of escape, she left a ticking present and Jason needs to find a way to defuse the bomb. Moving on to her next target, Liv will mess up with her brother Julian (William deVry) by using Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) to lure him out. Ava (Maura West) will reveal one secret that could fluster the Corinthos family -Morgan’s real killer.

A Deadly Present

General Hospital spoilers more crazy antics from Liv whose revenge plans involves every person in Port Charles. This time, though, almost everyone knows who she is. She will ditch her pursuers at the hospital and she left Robin in an untenable situation. In an effort to save the pregnant woman, Jason will take Robin’s place and will be the one in danger as he waits for someone to defuse the bomb. Sam is out of her wits and she will be frantic while asking people to save Jason. Spoilers hint Dante (Dominic Zamprogna)would be the one to help Jason out of this ordeal.

Ava Jerome (Maura West) will be the next kidnap victim but General Hospital spoilers reveal she will escape thanks to Julian. Now that she has no one to use as leverage, Liv will get hold of Alexis. Given the situation at the hospital, Liv will be able to find a new hostage. She will give her brother a call informing him who she has in her clutches this time. Julian needs to make a decision to save himself or someone he loves.

Grab a midday martini with @Tonjawalker! #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC. Check your local listings for more info. pic.twitter.com/IM1aKOzfgr — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 10, 2017

General Hospital spoilers hint, Julian will make a huge sacrifice to keep Alexis safe. Fearing the worst, Alexis might decide it’s time to learn the whole truth and she will make the decision to read the letter Julian left in the safety deposit box. Spoilers suggest Alexis will reconsider her feelings for Julian.

Truth About Morgan

Thanks to Julian, Ava will be free from Olivia’s clutches. General Hospital spoilers suggest Ava will run into Carly (Laura Wright). Still believing Ava is behind Morgan’s death, Carly is in full rage mode. This time, Ava will set her straight and reveals who the real culprit is. Spoilers promise a chat between the two ladies and in the process, Ava will show Carly a photo of her sister. Meanwhile, Ava will finally come clean about messing up with Morgan’s meds and she will confess at the PCPD when she returns for another chat about her sister.

In next week’s General Hospital episodes, Morgan’s grave will have several guests. Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Carly run into each other while visiting their son. Carly will not just bump into one Jerome sister since spoilers hint she is going to meet Liv by chance while visiting Morgan’s grave. She will be so furious at the woman who killed her child but Jason stops her from taking drastic actions.

Help make Curtis and Jason's Friday better… Tune into #GH RIGHT NOW on ABC! Check your local listings for more info. pic.twitter.com/BvkobjSx29 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 10, 2017

General Hospital spoilers tease Jason will succeed in being a peacekeeper and Carly will not take justice into her own hands. It seems, however, that Sonny will not share his wife’s decision on this issue. The man is bent on seeking revenge irrespective of the cost and he will go after Winston Rudge (David Lee). Given how things are, Dante will try to reason with his father.

Curses And Court Drama

Despite all the crazy events in General Hospital in the upcoming week, Celeb Dirty Laundry hints there will be some touching moments too. Liz Webber (Rebecca Herbst) will have a wonderful present for Sam. Jake warned Sam about the curse a week ago and it appears he has more memories about his stay in Cassadine Island than he lets on. Jake Webber (Hudson West) will talk about certain things that would creep out Liz and she decides to confide to Franco (Roger Howarth). The things Jake talk about are strangely familiar to Liz and it seems to be in the book Helena wanted her to have.

Franco decides to do some art therapy for Jake so they will find out what he is thinking about. The results leave everyone more concerned and Franco will decide to keep Jason in the loop about the latest development. There were prior General Hospital spoilers that Jake’s memories would lead to the return of Spencer Cassadine and possibly a Nikolas Cassadine recast.

WATCH: Jason and Anna fight to save Robin and her unborn baby. #GH pic.twitter.com/AUi9yQ8aYb — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 11, 2017

[Featured Image by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images]