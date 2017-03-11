‘Conan Exiles’ Developers Outline Upcoming Content Like Trebuchets, Dye System

As Conan Exiles developers and players navigate the early access period for the game, the title is definitely leaving its mark on the survival genre. With M-rated content, the iconic Conan lore from Robert E. Howard, and an intricate thrall system, Conan Exiles brings a few different features to the sandbox landscape.

Funcom developers recently detailed what is to come for Conan Exiles in patches, game updates, and large releases during the early access period. Patches for the game are already frequent, fixing numerous bugs, balancing content, and more. According to the developer blog, two to three game updates are planned to launch before summer 2017 with another two to three updates before 2017 ends. Finally, large releases are also in the future for Conan Exiles with major updates set to include new biomes, enemies, gear, and more.

In the immediate future, players can look forward to siege gameplay. Trebuchets are coming to the game as a way to topple enemy defenses. These siege weapons are expensive to create, take a careful eye to aim, and require special care to use. Additionally, a new dungeon and the dye system are releasing soon.

“When this update hits you’ll be able to gather color pigments from resources in the environment and craft them into dyes. Each piece of cloth and armor can hold several different colors, letting you put your personal touch on what you’re wearing.”

Later in the game’s development cycle, players can anticipate The Purge mechanic, mounts, magic, more settlement features, and other additions. The Purge is an NPC presence that will attempt to destroy any player in their way giving both PvE and PvP servers a new adversary. Animal taming as a way to acquire mounts and pets will work similarly to how players capture and break thralls.

Sorcery and settlements are also coming to Conan Exiles later in the year. Using the corruption mechanic, players will be able to wield powerful spells. With enough corruption, a player can even master necromancy. Players that enjoy building a city and populating it with thralls will likely appreciate the robust settlement system planned for the game, too.

“Thralls will see an expansion through the settlement system that adds city life, thrall schedules, barracks, farming and trading. More thrall types will expand what you can do in the Exiled Lands as well as add more life to your cities and downs.”

Clearly with more to come, Conan Exiles will continue to update while in early access with patches and new features. As the Inquisitr reported, the Funcom team is working hard to make the game enjoyable for all players. For example, offline raiding for the official servers was becoming quite the issue. During off-peak times on North American servers, players in other time zones would completely obliterate settlements while any opposition slept. Funcom reacted to this issue by region locking North American official servers and later introducing new, official servers for the Asia area.

Of course, official servers are just one way to play Conan Exiles. Like other popular sandbox titles, many players prefer to spend their time on private servers. Private servers are ran and moderated by players with some home to dozens of players while some servers are just for a handful of players. Conan Exiles provides ample administrator support with a user friendly Admin Panel where players can spawn in the things they need, adjust the server’s settings, and more.

One hour remaining, people! We can't wait to see all our fans at the booth (13096)! Be there, by Crom! pic.twitter.com/PtZd87mXfJ — CONAN EXILES @ PAX (@ConanExiles) March 10, 2017

Conan Exiles is available now in early access on Steam. The early access period is expected to last around one year with a console release expected first on Xbox One thanks to the Xbox Game Preview system. As cited in Funcom’s latest financial report, full release of Conan Exiles is expected in the first quarter of 2018 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

[Featured Image by Funcom]