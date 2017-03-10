‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry Shares New Baby Bump Photo Amid Baby Daddy Speculation

Kailyn Lowry recently traveled to Los Angeles to appear on the live Teen Mom 2 after show, and after doing so, she took part in some sort of home renovation project.

On Instagram, Kailyn Lowry shared several photos of her new business venture and one of those photos gave fans a slight look at her growing baby bump, which she covered with a tight black top.

“Filming something fun with [Salvaged Soul]!!!” Kailyn Lowry wrote in the caption of the photo, which featured the reality star and mother of three in an all-black outfit and Timberland boots. Meanwhile, her apparent co-star, Christa Paarni, wore a pair of jeans, a “Mom Life” T-shirt, and a beanie.

Kailyn Lowry also shared another photo of the filming session, which included a message to fans about her excitement for the upcoming project.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 8, 2017 at 9:45am PST

Kailyn Lowry appeared on the last couple of episodes of the Teen Mom 2 after show, and during this week’s show, she showed off her baby bump with her co-star, Leah Messer, who recently faced pregnancy rumors but denied she is also expecting.

In addition to Kailyn Lowry’s post, Christa Paarni also shared a photo of the two of them on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, “Had an amazing time with my girl [Kailyn Lowry] working on a killer tv project! Can’t wait to share more of this with you guys! This swing being the end result of a VERY BUSY 2 days!”

Although Paarni did include MTV’s hashtag in her post, it has not yet been revealed whether or not the project will air on the network or elsewhere.

In recent weeks, Kailyn Lowry has faced tons of backlash online due to the announcement of her third pregnancy. While three kids may not be out of the ordinary, Lowry is just 24 years old and is no longer dating the unidentified father of her child. She also has two older children with two different men for a total of three baby’s fathers.

A post shared by c h r i s t a (@salvagedsoul) on Mar 8, 2017 at 8:19pm PST

Kailyn Lowry faced rumors of a pregnancy for weeks leading up to her February 24 blog post, in which she confirmed she was expecting but said nothing about who fathered the child. Instead, she attempted to focus on the positive side of her pregnancy.

“Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won’t agree but I’ve been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out,” she explained to fans.

Kailyn Lowry went on to reveal that while she was previously filmed telling her former husband that she was not open to having kids prior to their split in 2016, she had a change of heart just a short time later and became pregnant with the baby of another man. According to the reality star, she chose to have a third child due to health complications she did not explain.

“Shortly after I started having complications, the option of having more kids was almost taken away from me. When I started thinking long and hard, I knew I wanted more,” she said. “This was the choice I made. This is the baby I thought I wasn’t sure if I could have. I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay.”

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her family, including her two sons, Lincoln, 3, and Isaac, 7, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]