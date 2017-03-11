Mama June Talks Weight Loss, Sugar Bear Revenge Body And Fat Suit Rumors

Mama June who gained fame as the overweight mom on Here Comes Honey Boo Boo has recently shed a drastic amount of weight. Now Mama June has made some huge changes in her life and lost a ton of weight which led to her new reality series on WE tv called Mama June: From Not To Hot. With cameras rolling, the formerly obese reality star can be seen as she works to lose more than 300 pounds, with claims that she is able, through surgery, diet, and exercise, to reduce her waistline so much that she is now wearing a size 4.

The Domenick Nati Show interviewed Mama June on Friday to ask a few questions about her new weight loss journey and what she’s gone through in the past year to get down to the size where she’s at now. It turns out that Mama June has been for 10 months so far in her weight loss journey and disclosed to Domenick that she had her first surgery last May which was the weight loss surgery everyone has been talking about. Since then, she has had more surgery, most recently in December to remove excess skin and also to lift her breasts, she revealed.

i can't wait for this to air on tv how about you guys??? A post shared by Mama June (@mamajunetlc) on Feb 12, 2017 at 5:58pm PST

There were rumors that Mama June wore a fat suit prior to the start of her new show Mama June: From Not To Hot. That is something that she denied, saying that she was, indeed, that fat. Mama June went on to talk about the process she had to go through in order to lose the weight, having started out at 460 pounds, the reality star has worked hard to drop an incredible amount of weight in less than a year. She said she never hid her weight loss from the public eye or pretended to be something that she was not and the fat suit rumors are completely fabricated.

To bad it didn't last. But still lasted longer than @kimkardashian marriage to kris A post shared by Mama June (@mamajunetlc) on Feb 12, 2017 at 5:49pm PST

Mama June also explained that while her plan to lose a shocking amount of weight had more to do with Sugar Bear than it did with herself. With her ex-fiance’s wedding to another woman coming up, Mama June wanted to look great on his wedding day to remind the father of Honey Boo Boo exactly what he was missing. However, when asked if she would ever consider taking Sugar Bear back in the future if his marriage didn’t work out, she responded with an emphatic, “Hell no!”

A post shared by Mama June (@mamajunetlc) on Feb 12, 2017 at 5:51pm PST

Instead, Mama June explained that she wanted to prove she was more than her relationship with Sugar Bear and that now that he is gone, she is way hotter than she ever was before. She also blasted the father with being a deadbeat, claiming that he only calls about once a month to talk to Alana and that he doesn’t really visit in person anymore.

Even though Mama June was seen in a recent promo for Mama June: From Not To Hot trying on wedding dresses, she made it clear that there is no new man in her life. When asked if she is enjoying the single life, Mama June replied, “It is what it is.” She also was adamant that she doesn’t want more children, telling Domenick Nati that THAT surgery has been done for about 12 years now, making Honey Boo Boo her youngest child permanently.

A post shared by Mama June (@mamajunetlc) on Aug 15, 2014 at 5:02am PDT

Mama June did remind us all that her celebrity crush is Mario Lopez, a carryover from the old Here Comes Honey Boo Boo days. When prompted for more famous names, she couldn’t come up with any more, citing her crush on Lopez as being the only one. She also listed several celebrities she had met since becoming a reality star and said that all of them have been nice to her.

Despite the rocky start that we’ve seen in early episodes of Mama June: From Not To Hot, it looks like the reality star herself is not on a weight loss journey for the right reasons rather than as a means to impress others or to make Sugar Bear Jealous. Hopefully, Mama June can go ahead and find happiness and a man who appreciates her if that’s what she wants at this point. Her weight loss journey has been incredible and the transformation, shocking. Mama June proves to be inspiration that anyone can get their body back on track if they want it bad enough.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Friday nights at 10/9c on WE tv.

[Featured Image by Dan Hallman/Invision/AP Images]