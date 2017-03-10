Kim Kardashian Look-ALike To Star On ‘Big Brother,’ Is A ‘Sex Ban Shopaholic’

Kim Kardashian’s look-alike will get her 15 minutes of fame on the next season of Big Brother. The Kardashian doppelganger has been called a “sex ban shopaholic” for refusing to have sex with her boyfriend until he bought her a car.

Kim Kardashian’s 30-year-old look-alike is set to appear on Big Brother. The show may be in for their biggest diva yet when the shopaholic “scrounger” Janey Christina Farrell appears this season.

The Daily Star, the Kim Kardashian look-alike from Durham was approached by Channel 5 to join the cast of the next season of Big Brother.

“She’s like a Kim Kardashian wannabe. It’s the way she looks.” “She’s known to scrounge off her boyfriend a lot. I think that’s why she’s been picked.”

Janey apparently had surgery in order to look more like Kardashian. The reality star doppelganger and soon-to-be reality star herself is the first one to admit that she didn’t mind living off of her boyfriend’s money.

The Kardashian wannabe even got butt implants to imitate the rear end of the celebrity.

Insiders say that the so-called blogger was eager to join the cast but since Channel 5 was only inviting pairs to apply for Big Brother, Janey allegedly paid her twin sister to audition with her.

“She was paying her sister to attend auditions. She said £200 for a night out.” “She seems a bit quiet, a bit shy. She doesn’t really want to do it.”

OTHER RELATED POSTS BY THE INQUISITR

Kim Kardashian And Ex Reggie Bush’s Daughters Look Like Twins?

Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Sends A New Message To Fans

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Lamar Odom Meet Up Ends In A Fight

Blac Chyna Weight-Loss Secrets Revealed After Kardashian Baby

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner Feud Heats Up On Snapchat, Are They Really Mad?

Janey banned her boyfriend from sex until he bought her a Range Rover.

Last year the Kardashian twin appeared on Little Divas: Tantrums And Tiaras saying: “He knows not to say no.”

Farrell’s Army Corporal boyfriend Ross has given her a monthly allowance.

She and her look-alike Kim Kardashian surely have a common love of shopping.

In the Little Divas documentary last year, Farrell claimed to have more than 100 pairs of designer shoes.

“I could easily blow £15,000 in London. I admit I am a shopaholic, I like it. I find it relaxing and therapeutic; if you are having a bad day shopping is just amazing.”

Farrell did admit that she sometimes gets bored being taken care of but she denied being a “diva.”

“I know what I want and if I want it I get it, simple as that.”

Meanwhile, the real Kim Kardashian just announced that Season 13 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians premieres on Sunday, March 12 at 9/8c on E!

Season 13 of KUWTK premieres this Sunday, March 12 at 9/8c on E! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 9, 2017 at 3:44pm PST

Do you think that Janey Christina Farrell looks like Kim Kardashian? Are you planning on watching the next season of Big Brother? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

[Featured Image via Pascal Le Segretain/Staff/Getty Images]