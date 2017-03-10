Christina El Moussa: Did ‘Flip Or Flop’ Star Cheat On Tarek With Gary Anderson?

Did Christina El Moussa cheat on her husband Tarek El Moussa with pool contractor Gary Anderson, or has the whole situation been overblown thanks to a series of misunderstandings covered anxiously by the tabloids? That’s the question fans are trying to answer as contradictory information about why the couple split continues to pour in.

What’s known for certain, as of this writing, is that Christina and Tarek’s marital problems came to a head in May 2016, during an unfortunate incident during which the police were called to the family home. Police were told that a “suicidal” Tarek had taken a gun and gone outside; cops arrived on the scene and diffused the situation.

Tarek El Moussa will “always love” his ex-wife Christina: “We’re still a family even if we’re not together.” https://t.co/jySXsLFwHP pic.twitter.com/8gWRiHNNHG — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) March 9, 2017

According to an inside source speaking to In Touch Weekly, Tarek flipped out because he was suspicious that Christina was involved in a relationship with another man – pool contractor Gary Anderson.

“Christina grew close to Gary. Tarek was suspicious that she was getting involved with someone but had no concrete evidence. Tarek saw Christina’s phone and [believed] there was some inappropriate texting going on between Christina and Gary.”

Tarek, however, claims that no such thing ever happened. Speaking to Us Magazine, the Flip or Flop host claimed that he was just going out for a hike, and he was bringing a gun along for protection from wild animals.

“I went hiking in Chino Hills State Park. We have bobcats, mountain lions. I took my gun only for protection.”

Representatives for both Christina and Tarek have insisted that there was no infidelity in their relationship.

In fact, evidence does seem to indicate that the couple’s marriage was in trouble before the May incident. Although they have two kids — Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 18 months — the couple had been struggling with infertility, even going through fertility and IVF treatments.

“Over time, it took a toll on our marriage.”

Tarek El Moussa: First Photo With Kids On Set Since Split Drama With Christina — See Pic https://t.co/90B3aXH4DK pic.twitter.com/L7uOqUklA2 — Celeb Newz (@celebsnews12) February 18, 2017

Similarly, Tarek had been worn down, physically and emotionally, from thyroid and testicular cancer and their treatments.

These days, Christina and Tarek are trying to move forward with their lives, both personally and professionally. They continue to host Flip or Flop as a team and continue to appear together at events. Meanwhile, they are both committed to peacefully co-parenting their children. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tarek told the Today show that their children are their top priority.

“It doesn’t mean we’re not going to remain friendly. The number one goal is to co-parent our children and we have to make sure we remain friendly because we know how important it is for them to have good parents.”

Meanwhile, Christina’s relationship with Gary Anderson is over. What’s worse (for Gary, anyway), is that he found out that he and Christina had broken up by reading about it in a magazine, according to In Touch Weekly.

An insider source close to the couple says that there was never anything serious between Christina and Gary.

“He was heartbroken and blindsided. She just used him to get over Tarek. Then she cut off all communication with Gary.”

As for the future of Flip or Flop; Christina and Tarek have put aside their differences, personally and professionally, for the time being. They are working on peacefully co-parenting their children and, for the time being, they will continue to host their show as a couple.

New episodes of Flip or Flop, starring Tarek and Christina El Moussa, air Thursday nights at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on HGTV.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Lakewood Center]