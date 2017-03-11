Harry Styles’ Songwriting Pal Ed Sheeran Dominates The Charts With ‘Divide’

Harry Styles’ friend and collaborator Ed Sheeran made a surprising discovery this week. His new album Divide is reportedly breaking records for sales, and Ed has nine hits on the top ten. Yes, that is right nine out of ten of that coveted top ten are his this week according to Daily Mail, who proclaimed his impressive album sales.

“[Ed Sheeran has] the fastest selling album by a male artist in the UK ever.”

Ed Sheeran’s third album, Divide has sold 672,000 copies in its first week. By way of comparison that is more than the rest of the top 500 albums combined. While Adele’s 25 topped Divide, selling 800,000 albums and The Oasis album, Be Here Now narrowly edged him out for copies sold in the first week, it is still pretty impressive, considering the many great UK artists.

Harry Styles, however, cut the Ed Sheeran song Styles and Sheeran wrote together over a year ago from his own solo album. List quotes Ed Sheeran explaining the history of a song fans are unlikely to ever hear.

“He came round like two years ago and we jammed out a song. I think he’s gone in a totally different direction now.”

Ed Sheeran isn’t the only one to notice that Harry Styles music has gone in a divergent direction from Divide. Hits Daily Double had this to say about Harry Styles new solo album.

“[Harry] Styles has crafted a set that recalls the regal high-water mark of ’70s British rock, Bowie and Queen in particular. The lead single, which could come out as soon as late April or early May, sounds like it would be a smash in any decade.”

While Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles are definitely working on different styles of music, the two are still close. One Direction’s Harry Styles solo work has been described as “authentic” classic rock while Ed Sheeran’s Divide is pop with Irish Folk influences.

One Direction’s music is classified as pop. Still many of their songs include other undertones including a touch of rock and occasional folk.

Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran have been collaborating as songwriters for years. Now Harry’s friend has achieved unprecedented success with his new album Divide.

Ed Sheeran says he “never expected” his Divide album would be so successful. Sheeran is still wondering if this is some kind of mistake. Such record-smashing success is apparently more than this humble musician can imagine. Ed Sheeran is quoted in The BBC.

“I never expected to have nine songs in the top 10 ever in my life. I don’t know if something has gone wrong, but I’m definitely very happy about it. Do you know what I like? That it’s the biggest selling vinyl in the last 20 years.”

Will Harry Styles’ new solo album have this kind of success? Ed Sheeran predicts that anything Harry Styles puts out will be “massive” according to List.

Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You” has been number one for nine weeks. “Galway Girl” is now at number two. “Castle On The Hill,” “Perfect,” New Man, and “Happier” follow all the way down through for the top six spots. All 16 tracks of Ed Sheeran’s Divide album are on the top 20. That is a clean sweep.

Ed Sheeran has overwhelmed the charts with Divide, and Harry Styles may be hitting the top of the charts in a month or two as well.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]