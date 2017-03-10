Mama June Weight-Loss Photos: Shocking Pictures Show Her 300LB Weight Loss

Mama June’s weight loss photos are finally showing the reality star’s shocking weight loss, with the television mom dropping close to 300 pounds and now sporting a drastically different figure.

The star of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo has been known mostly for her larger-than-life personality and her large frame, but decided to drop the weight and share her weight loss journey with millions of viewers. A new WEtv series called Mama June: From Not to Hot is showing that weight loss, but so far they have been stingy with pictures of Mama June’s weight loss.

That has changed now, with Friday’s episode showing off the biggest change yet in Mama June’s figure. On the previous two episodes of the seven-episode mini-series, viewers saw Mama June decided to lose weight after her ex-husband got engaged again. She then went under the knife for weight-loss surgery and started a rigorous diet and weight-loss regimen.

As Jezebel noted, it has actually been two years since Mama June had her weight-loss surgery and the pictures now show the amazing difference.

“Nearly two years after undergoing gastric bypass surgery, 37-year-old Mama June Shannon has finally unveiled her new look in a promo for her new series Mama June: From Not to Hot,” the report noted.

The network went to great lengths to keep Mama June’s weight loss pictures from coming out before the show could reveal it to fans. As her daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson revealed, Mama June even wore disguises in public so people could not to spoil her big loss reveal.

“It’s been really hard for her [to stay hidden], because my mama is not just a person who can stay in the house,” Alana said (via the New York Post‘s Page Six). “My mama is very outgoing and stubborn. So when she’s like, ‘Let’s go to the grocery store,’ we’re like, ‘You can’t, because you have to stay in hiding, you know.’ ”

“And then she’s just like, ‘No, I have to go out, I’ll just put on big clothes and they will never see me,’ ” Alana added. “The craziest disguise that she’s done, she went out with this big jacket on, glasses, a hat and a scarf. She went overboard.”

That was frustrating for fans at first. Many went into the premiere of Mama June: From Not to Hot hoping to be able to see the final pictures of Mama June’s weight loss. Instead, they saw only a bit of her progress as WEtv decided to roll out the weight loss piece by piece, keeping viewers tuned in for all seven episodes to be able to see the final reveal.

But Friday’s episode gave viewers a real glimpse of the weight loss. While the previews did not give a number to Mama June’s weight loss, pictures showed what appeared to be well over 100 pounds lost from her frame. At her heaviest, Mama June weighed a reported 460 pounds and the show has advertised that she dropped to a size four.

Some of Mama June’s weight loss pictures can be seen below.

Mama June flaunts extreme 60-pound weight loss after gastric sleeve surgery (via @toofab) https://t.co/WHyntDNiXZ — TMZ (@TMZ) March 4, 2017

I can't believe Mama June's transformation ???????????? pic.twitter.com/0LggXuE7SU — ㅤ (@l0veshan) March 9, 2017

Mama June is feelin' herself! See her family's reaction when she tries on a wedding dress – just for fun ???? https://t.co/FPEBGgsTHm pic.twitter.com/H1sY57vvMr — People Magazine (@people) March 9, 2017

More pictures of Mama June’s weight loss can be seen here. The full episodes of Mama June: From Not to Hot can be seen at the WEtv page for the show.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]