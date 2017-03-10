Watch Out, Selena Gomez: Ariana Grande Has Second Most-Followed Instagram Page

Looks like Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift aren’t the only queens of Instagram. Ariana Grande just dethroned Taylor Swift by surpassing 100 million followers on the social media app. The pint-size diva is in second place, right behind Selena Gomez. It looks like cute singers are all the rage on Instagram.

Selena Gomez is still the queen of Instagram with her 112 million followers. She better watch out for her spot since fellow pop singer Ariana Grande grabbed the second spot with her 99.2 million followers, reports Vanity Fair. She beat out Taylor Swift who has 98.6 million followers. Grande has made good use of her social media accounts.

Like Gomez, she has started on a kids’ show before she transitioned into a pop star. Grande also drops No. 1 hits while juggling her world tours, beauty collaborations, fashion lines, and acting gigs. She also has become the target of tabloid rumors due to her high-profile relationships and celebrity feuds.

???????????????????? A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Mar 3, 2017 at 10:31pm PST

The reason why Ariana is in the No. 2 spot is because she posts way more than Taylor – who has been laying low on her music hiatus. Meanwhile, Selena has shied away from social media amid entering rehab last year for depression and anxiety due to her ongoing battle with lupus. She has only posted three times in the past two weeks. Ariana, on the other hand, sometimes posts up to five times per day.

While other celebrities are more strategic about their Instagram posts, Grande doesn’t seem to worry. She will post black-and-white snapshots, grainy photos, and a series of photos of herself wearing her signature ponytail or oversized duds. Grande will also share pictures of her family, her dog, and her boyfriend Mac Miller. It looks like she is willing to share as much of her life with her fans as much as possible.

Pignoli A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Mar 2, 2017 at 11:26pm PST

But, in an interview with Access Hollywood’s Shaun Robinson from 2014, the “Dangerous Woman” singer admitted that it’s sometimes tough to keep certain aspects of her life private, especially on social media.

“It’s only as difficult as I allow it to be,” she said. “It has been a little bit more than it used to be, but I honestly feel like I’ve done a good job of separating what I allow into my brain space and what I don’t. I really don’t look at much [on social media].”

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Feb 24, 2017 at 3:08pm PST

“It’s a matter of separating what’s real from what’s not,” she said when it comes to online (and offline trolls). “And I think that’s really important. But it’s hard.”

Selena Gomez left her phone during her 90 days in rehab. She admitted in an interview with Thrive Global that not looking through her Instagram feed was so “refreshing” and now she doesn’t use her phone as much.

“I recently took 90 days off. During that time I did not have my cell phone. It was the most refreshing, calming, rejuvenating feeling. Now I rarely pick up my phone, and only limited people have access to me.”

The “Good For You” singer admitted she was feeling “burned out” in the middle of her Revival World Tour. That’s when she realized she needed a break to “take care of myself.” She took a break in Aug. 2016 and didn’t post until Nov. 24 when she thanked her fans for their ongoing support and love. Selena said that she would love to give up social media completely in the near future.

“I’m utilizing social media right now because of my age and because, to be honest, everybody else in the world was talking about me, so I wanted a f***ing say,” she told W Magazine. “In a few years, I’ll give all of it up.”

Columbus, I love you !!! thank you so much ???? A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Mar 9, 2017 at 9:45pm PST

Hopefully Ariana Grande won’t feel the same in the midst of her Dangerous Woman World Tour. The singer is still actively posting and interacting with her fans on social media despite her crazy and hectic work schedule.

[Featured image by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for iHeart]