Amazon Best-Selling Book “Reasons To Vote Democrat” Is Completely Blank

The current best-selling book on Amazon is titled “Reasons to Vote Democrat: A Comprehensive Guide” but does not actually contain any reasons. The entirety of the book’s 266 pages of text are blank.

In what can only be described as an epic troll, Michael J. Knowles’ tongue-in-cheek commentary that there are no reasons to vote Democrat climbed to the top of Amazon’s best-seller list and has garnered over 1,200 five-star reviews. Amazon Customers praised the book.

Michael Knowles’ masterpiece is a must-read! This book gives you virtually all the reasons there are for voting Democrats. Not only is it the most thorough and accurate guide you can find, it’s also really easy to read. I finished reading in less than a day! Extremely convincing. Get yours today and show your Republican friends/colleagues why they should switch sides!

Some made no secret that the book contains nothing but blank pages, and praised it anyway.

I’ve often wondered how to explain the benefits of liberalism to my children. This book answers those questions with a simple solution. My 2 year old has now found her favorite book to scribble in. And in doing so she may have just penned the next great piece of government welfare legislation for the Democratic party. This is the true circle of life.

Others took an even more sarcastic approach.

If Democrats copied and pasted the contents of this book into their national platform they could become unstoppable.

Conservative columnist and radio show host Ben Shapiro provided a quote for a blurb on the book’s cover.

“Thorough.”

The irony, of course, is that the book contains nothing.

Democrats and Republicans have been involved in struggle for political dominance in American government for a long time, one necessitated by the reality of America’s two-party system, but after Barack Obama’s two terms as president and the accompanying Democratic dominance things took a surprising turn when Republican candidate Donald Trump was elected President of the United States instead of political insider Hillary Clinton.

Democrats frequently campaign on platforms of larger government, greater government intervention and increased funding for social programs. Republicans tend to emphasize small government, reduced taxes and limited spending.

Thoroughly researched, “Reasons to Vote Democrat: A Comprehensive Guide” contains an extensive bibliography and a table of contents. Michael J. Knowles told Fox & Friends that he did his research, but that there were not any actual reasons to include in any of the chapters of his book.

I’ve been observing the Democratic Party for at least 10 years now and when I observed their record and reasons to vote for them – on reasons of economics or foreign policy or homeland security or civil rights and so on – I realized it was probably best to just leave all the pages blank.

For the main issue in each chapter, Knowles said he studied Democrat policies, reactions, and results, but because the Democrat performance was so poor, unethical, or absent there was nothing to say.

I decided probably if I’m going to make a good case to vote for Democrats, probably just leave that chapter blank.

He did this for every chapter in the book. The irony was not lost on its audience and it became the #1 Amazon best-seller.

The trolling brought a level of humor to the divided political climate, which has included accusations of hate crimes, arrests, and violence. Democrats and Republicans have long been embattled over civil rights, economic, and religious issues. Conservative commentators like Ben Shapiro, Thomas Sowell, and Milo Yiannopoulos argue that liberal policies create helpless attitudes that increase people’s reliance on government and therefore result in a lack of agency.

The book retails for $9.99 but is on sale for about $8 on Amazon.

[Featured Image by Mary Ann Chastain/AP Images]