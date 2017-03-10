Kirsten Storms Takes Leave Of Absence From ‘General Hospital’ Amid Health Rumors

Kirsten Storms has been a staple as Maxie Jones on General Hospital for well over a decade. Her portrayal of the feisty daughter of Felicia and Frisco Jones has been a fan-favorite. Before landing in Port Charles, Storms was on Days of Our Lives as Belle Black, and she acted in several other roles for the Disney Channel. Through all of the roles she has played, Maxie seems to be the one she is most recognized for when out in public.

Recently, there have been rumors circulating about Kirsten Storms and the possibility she may be ill again. Her appearance has been frail-looking, often overcompensated for by using more and more makeup on set. Storms has not talked about the rumors at all and did scale way back on social media where she used to be very present. All of this was noted by fans several weeks ago, shortly after the new year began. Since then, she has been on General Hospital less frequently as well.

According to ABC Soaps In Depth, Kirsten Storms will be taking a break from General Hospital once again. The confirmation comes after some serious speculation that the actress could be seriously ill. Storms was diagnosed with endometriosis in 2011, and took almost a full year off from General Hospital back then. She also took a small leave of absence from the show in 2014 when she had her daughter Harper. Both times, the role was recast to allow for her story to progress without having to write her out.

As of now, there is no confirmation of a possible recast for Maxie Jones in Storms’ absence. The reason behind the exit is also being kept under wraps, and all that is being said is Kirsten is leaving for personal reasons. Her status with the show will remain unchanged, which means there is anticipation that she is going to return at some point down the line. The duration has also not been discussed, but it is being assumed that once details are ironed out, someone will make an official announcement for fans.

There has been a lot going on in Kirsten Storms’ personal life over the last year. She married her General Hospital co-star, Brandon Barash in 2013. The two welcomed their daughter, Harper Rose, in January of 2014, which was when she took a second leave of absence.

Last April, news broke that Storms and Barash had filed for divorce. The reason for the divorce was unknown, but irreconcilable differences were cited. Storms and Barash looked like they remained friends and have shared several photos of themselves with their daughter since their announcement. In fact, some of the most recent photos of Kirsten have been with Brandon and Harper. Fans speculated that something was happening with the divorce, but it appears that may not be the case.

The reason behind Kirsten Storms leaving General Hospital will eventually be made public. She has never kept anything from her fans, just delayed letting the story out. This is likely an incredibly private matter, and the decision to step out of a role on a soap opera is a big one. Thankfully, Storms will remain Maxie Jones, and if and when a recast is made, she will be able to step back in and rock her storyline when she is ready to return.

Given the health problems she has had in the past, fans have been sending her well-wishes across social media. General Hospital has a huge following, and when something like this happens, the fans seem to really step it up. Kirsten Storms has been able to fight some major battles before and whatever is plaguing her now will get a good thumping.

