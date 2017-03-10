Scott Disick To Kourtney Kardashian In New ‘KUWTK’ Trailer: ‘I’m A Sex Addict’

A new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians is upon us, and it looks like Scott Disick is not going to let his drama get overshadowed by Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery or Kanye West’s mental health breakdown. Not to mention the insane drama unfolding between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna.

Season 13 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will be one for the record books in terms of drama, and everyone is talking about the huge change in tone that the new season has taken. It would be easy for any member of the family to get lost in the huge drama surrounding just a few family members so if he wants to stay in the spotlight, Disick has to step up his game.

In an explosive KUWTK teaser, Scott made sure to keep his and Kourtney Kardashian’s ongoing relationship drama in the forefront after multiple cheating scandals by declaring “I’m a sex addict” during a confrontation with his reality star ex-fiance.

It’s still baffling that Scott and Kourtney are even trying to work out their differences at this point, considering all of the failed trips to rehab coupled with numerous cheating scandals that Scott has put Kourtney through.

However, in the recent Keeping Up with the Kardashians clip, after Scott admits to being a sex addict, Kourtney can be seen saying, “It’s never going to work out.”

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian split up in 2015 after spending nine years together. The former couple hit a really rocky patch after Scott’s hard partying veered out of control for at least the millionth time, causing Kourtney to realize even back then that things were never going to work out. That harsh reality seemed to really sink in when pictures of Scott Disick hanging out in Monte Carlo with former girlfriend Chloe Bartoli popped up courtesy of some pretty crafty paparazzi, causing Kourtney to break up with Scott when he wasn’t even home to defend himself. After that, Scott stayed gone for weeks, but he never seems to stray far from the Kardashian family for long. It seems like she never really gave up hope that Scott would eventually get his life together and be the family man that she wanted.

Two years later, the father of three is still acting like he has no responsibility and definitely acts like he’s not in a relationship, nor does he want to be. Instead, Scott has been running around with women and not even trying to hide his escapades.

On the recent Kardashian family trip to Costa Rica, Scott Disick made headlines because he was caught hiding a mystery woman in the same hotel where the filming crew was staying so he could sneak back and be with her between scenes. When he was busted for sneaking another woman on the family trip, it turned into a huge blowout fight, which might actually be the one viewers are seeing in the Season 13 Keeping Up with the Kardashians teaser.

Ultimately, after the blow-up on the Costa Rica trip, Scott Disick headed back to the U.S. early, without the rest of the family. He didn’t head home, though. Instead, the Daily Mail reported that Scott made a pit stop in Miami for a few days of R&R without anyone named Kardashian or Jenner to keep tabs on him or stop him from having some fun. He did pick up another random woman along the way and again made headlines for hanging out with a woman who was not Kourtney Kardashian.

