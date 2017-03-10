Carrie Underwood Got A Huge Surprise For Her 34th Birthday

Carrie Underwood celebrated her 34th birthday on March 10 and got a pretty amazing surprise from country music superstar Loretta Lynn, as well as a slew of sweet messages from celebrities and her husband Mike Fisher and son Isaiah.

Underwood revealed how she celebrated her big day on social media, revealing on Twitter that she was actually treated to a very special birthday surprise from country legend Loretta, which she described as being the “best present ever.”

Carrie told her more than 6.4 million followers on the 140-character site that she actually got a call from Loretta in celebration of her big day, revealing that Lynn actually sung “Happy Birthday” to her down the phone.

“Ummm… @LorettaLynn just called and sang me happy birthday! How is this my life?” Carrie told her fans of how Loretta surprised her on the social media site on March 10, adding the sweet hashtags #bestpresentever, #happybirthdaytome and #legend.

Carrie has long spoken out about her admiration for Loretta ahead of the country superstar getting a surprise birthday serenade from the singer, telling Billboard back in 2015 that she thinks Loretta is “incredible.”

“It’s people like her that paved the way for people like me,” Underwood said of her admiration for Lynn at the time, while revealing the pretty mischievous way Loretta greeted her the first time they met.

Rather than saying hello with a handshake during their first meeting, Carrie told the music magazine that the country star actually walked by and “smacked [her] on the rear” the first time they met.

“I was like, ‘who just touched my bum?'” Carrie admitted of her and Lynn’s first meeting, “and then I turned around and it was Loretta, and I was like ‘Hmmm… if there’s one person on this earth that can smack me on the rear, it’s her.”

But Loretta wasn’t the only big time star to which Underwood a happy birthday on social media as she celebrated turning 34.

Carrie Underwood had love pouring in from a number of big name stars for her birthday, including Lindsey Ell who called Underwood “inspiring, strong and gorgeous inside & out,” while The Oak Ridge boys told the former American Idol winner that she “rocks.”

Ellen DeGeneres also shared a sweet message in celebration of Carrie’s birthday on social media, posting a video showing Underwood’s past appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Carrie’s husband Mike Fisher also sent Underwood a heartfelt message from himself and their 2-year-old son, Isaiah, on Twitter.

“Happy birthday @carrieunderwood!!,” Mike told his wife of six years on her birthday on the social media site. “Izzy and I are so blessed to have you in our lives! You’re the best!”

Though Underwood didn’t reveal what else she has planned as she celebrates her 34th birthday aside from her interaction with Loretta, Carrie did recently take to social media to share a sweet moment with her son, Isaiah, laughing during some family time.

Underwood posted the incredibly sweet audio of her son giggling on Instagram just days before her birthday, where Carrie called hearing her 2-year-old son’s laughter “the best way to start the day” as the twosome could be heard giggling together in the sweet mother-son clip.

“Sometimes the most beautiful music isn’t music,” Underwood wrote alongside the sweet video of herself and Isaiah uploaded to her official Instagram account this week, which has been viewed more than half a million times since Carrie uploaded the clip to the site on March 8. “The best way to start the day!” Underwood added.

Carrie’s adorable video with her son came after the country superstar described Isaiah as being a “bit of a ham” in an interview with People, where Underwood revealed that she thinks her 2-year-old with husband and Nashville Predators star Mike is going to grow up to have a great sense of humor.

“Isaiah makes me laugh every day. It’s so fun to just see his kind of personality develop and I think he’s going to be a funny guy,” Carrie told People of her son in a recent interview of her son. “He is a bit of a ham, and he knows it.”

“[Isaiah] knows when he’s being funny,” Underwood continued of her bundle of joy. “And I’ll start laughing at something, and he’ll keep doing it.”

