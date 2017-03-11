Jennifer Lawrence And Darren Aronofsky Break Up?

Jennifer Lawrence has been a force to be reckoned with in the world of film and seems like the single life has actually meant the beauty has been able to focus on giving consistently stellar onscreen performances that have resulted in Academy Awards and acclaim globally.

The star’s last long-term relationship ended in 2014 when she and X-Men co-star Nicholas Hoult broke things off. Lawrence was involved in a short romance with Coldplay front-man Chris Martin yet the two parted ways after an on-and-off relationship over a few months’ time.

Darren Aronofsky on His Private Writing Process: “I Often Have These Big, Crazy Ideas” https://t.co/GCy56yuxXz pic.twitter.com/LafJ9Qj7Db — IndieWire (@IndieWire) March 10, 2017

After a good amount of time being completely unattached, Lawrence linked up with director Darren Aronofsky when the two were working together on his latest project. It has been reported that the two have been steadily seeing each other for three months, yet Celebrity Dirty Laundry has indicated that the demise of this romance has arrived.

“Of course, Darren Aronofsky has a reputation of getting together with his leading ladies (Rachel Weisz is another example), and the age difference between Darren and Jennifer certainly raised eyebrows. However, it’s doubtful that anyone actually assumed this relationship was going to last, which is why the recent rumors aren’t all that surprising. Let’s be real – who believed that Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky were going to make it past the one year mark?”

The publication goes on to state that there have been murmurs that Jen and Darren are calling it quits since they have wrapped filming of Mother and are now moving on to various projects that mean they are not in such a close proximity to one another. There aren’t, however, any sources verifying a split, so this all may just be a fabrication and the two film A-listers may actually be making it work.

Jennifer Lawrence And Darren Aronofsky Broken Up? pic.twitter.com/jyxe13fDVi — kong skull island (@Haider44079) March 9, 2017

Mstars, reminds as to the initial spark that brought Jen and Darren together, despite neither actually speaking on their romance nor these latest rumors about the supposed split.

“The couple appear to be going strong even as they lay low from the public eye. They are also busy working on “mother!” and may not have time to focus on split rumors. Meanwhile, Deadline reported earlier last month that Paramount has finally announced a release date for “mother!” The film will be directed by Darren Aronofsky and Jennifer Lawrence will star. The film is set for launch on Oct. 13.”

There is quite the age difference between Lawrence and Aronofsky, with JLaw being a mere 26 and Aronofsky 48. However, it’s clear that Jen is wise beyond her years and perhaps an older man is more of a complement to her wit and drive.

Lawrence has been known for being an advocate on a number of issues such as the gender pay gap, and politics. The beauty penned an essay in which she gave an account of what it has been like as a woman in an industry within which men are given more credit and bigger paychecks. The star started a conversation that brought many supporters of both sexes to the forefront.

Additionally, Lawrence was sure to voice her opinion about the new president of the United States Donald Trump, when he set a travel ban in place that affected immigrants and individuals of 7 nations that have Muslim-majority populations. The star first encouraged those who were not supporters of Trump the let their rage motivate their actions to be a benefit, when he won the election. When the ban was instilled, Lawrence shared her grief at the news over social media.

The Telegraph shares the words Lawrence posted to Twitter at the time.

“My broken heart goes out to the innocent lives of Muslim refugees that are trying to escape terror and find safety for their families. I and millions of Americans understand that someone’s race or religion should never keep them in harm’s way. It should be every person’s duty to help and protect anyone no matter their nationality.”

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]