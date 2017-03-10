Paris Jackson Frees Herself From A Music Career

Paris Jackson is not interested in pursuing music as a career, according to Us Weekly. The 18-year-old may be the daughter of the King of Pop Michael Jackson, but she doesn’t want to join the likes of Taylor Swift and Katy Perry and turn her talent into a commercial success.

While Paris Jackson plays in a band with her boyfriend Michael Snoddy every now and then, many of Michael Jackson’s fans are expecting her to take her music to a new level and follow in the footsteps of the late music icon.

But Paris Jackson has just made it crystal clear that she’s not interested in making a career out of music. In a cover interview for the latest CR Fashion Book issue, Jackson explained that she writes music “for myself,” and uses it solely as a way to “get stuff out.”

“If I were to do it as a career, it would change how I feel about music, and I don’t want that to happen.”

Instead, Paris Jackson says she wants to stay focused on modeling and acting, and keep writing songs as a hobby. The daughter of Michael Jackson, who died in 2009, reveals that lyrics for her songs tend to come to her when she doesn’t expect it.

“Sometimes I’m in the car and I think of some lyrics and write it down, and then maybe put a melody to it later.”

Although Paris Jackson is not interested in becoming a music star as huge as her late father, the 18-year-old daughter of Michael and Debbie Rowe admits that “99 per cent” of her inspiration comes from her late father.

“He is my roots.”

While Paris Jackson and her mother Debbie Rowe have never been particularly close, the latter’s struggles with breast cancer reconnected the two, according to ET Online.

Paris Jackson has been by her mother’s side since Rowe was diagnosed with breast cancer last year. Ever since then, Rowe has undergone multiple chemotherapy treatments – and although there are still a few to go complete the full course of treatment, Paris is already planning to get matching tattoos with her mother.

In her interview with CR Fashion Book, Paris Jackson, who has more than 50 tattoos on her body, revealed that she’ll get her mother’s zodiac sign, Sagittarius, on the inside of my ear, while her mother will ink her daughter’s sign, Aries.

Paris Jackson has seven piercings on her ear, which she says was the lucky number of Michael Jackson, so having her mother’s sign there will make her parents “together” on her body.

Paris Jackson recently got two more tattoos, according to the Daily Mail. This time, the tattoos were inked for her friend named Natalie, who recently passed away. While the meaning of the tattoo is unclear, Paris inked “stay north” behind her ear and got another one near her breasts.

Paris Jackson seems no less obsessed with tattoos despite her encounter with an elderly lady at a gas station, who shamed Paris for her tattooed body. In a series of since-deleted tweets, Paris Jackson revealed that the woman tried to warn Paris that she would “hate” her tattoos when she gets older and would “suffer.”

Paris Jackson, who has more than 50 tattoos on her body, made the woman – who Paris describes as “pretty conservative” – extra uncomfortable when she started talking about her non-existent wife. While Paris Jackson clearly has no wife, she admits seeing how the lady’s facial expression went pale and was filled with “horror” at the mere thought of homosexuality.

“Moral of the story, don’t come at me with close minded opinions or I will make it really awkward for you.”

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]