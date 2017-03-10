Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Married? No Wedding Yet, But Fans Hope Soon

A Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth wedding is something their fans have been anticipating for a long time, and on March 10, there was a moment when everyone thought the dream had come true. Hollywood Life wrote that Miley’s dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, post a pic to Instagram that showed Miley in what appeared to be a wedding dress.

The internet went wild with wedding congrats to Miley and Liam, but it was “much ado about nothing,” according to Us Magazine.

Omg guys…I think Miley and Liam got married!???????????????? — Miley Cyrus Daily (@DailyWithMiley) March 10, 2017

The snapshot that started all the fuss was a strange one because it was actually “a picture of a picture,” showing a happy, smiling Miley in the “flowy” wedding-style dress.

One follower tweeted he was so relieved and happy about a Cyrus and Hemsworth wedding he was going to cry.

IM GOING TO CRY FOR THE SECOND TIME TODAY IN PUBLIC BECAUSE IM 95% SURE MILEY CYRUS JUST GOT MARRIED TO LIAM THIS MEANS SO MUCH TO ME ❤️ — Michael (@MikeLuvshack) March 10, 2017

Miley’s dress looked exactly like “the Bohemian style we’d expect Miley to wear if it was her wedding day.” Cyrus captioned the pic of his daughter, “I’m so happy…you are happy.”

I'm so happy…you are happy @mileycyrus. A post shared by Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) on Mar 9, 2017 at 5:05pm PST

Cyrus’ Instagram followers leaped to the conclusion they wanted to hear and inundated the comments with pleas for clarification from Miley and her dad.

“Did Miley married???” asked one, while another wrote in excited all caps followed by a heart emoji, “Hi Dad pls tell us what is this?”

There was at least one eagle-eyed Cyrus Instagram follower who thought that people were overreacting. The fan noted how the reflection suggested that it appeared as if it was actually Miley herself who snapped the photo.

“And I doubt that’s her wedding dress.”

When Billy Rae Cyrus’ pic caught everyone’s attention, Cyrus did nothing to deny the story that Miley and Liam were married. Instead, Miley’s dad began retweeting questions about whether the presumed wedding dress in the pic was the real thing.

No wonder more and more people began to believe that Miley and Liam were married.

One hopeful wrote, “I saw this and automatic thought wedding…”

DID MILEY AND LIAM JUST GET MARRIED OMFG SOMEONE PLEASE FILL ME IN ???????????????????????? @MileyCyrus @LiamHemsworth @billyraycyrus — Sam Silverstein (@sammsilverstein) March 10, 2017

Adding fuel to the wedding rumor fire, both Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been ” super low key in recent weeks,” as if they were planning wedding details and wanted some prenuptial privacy.

Miley has been unaccountably and uncharacteristically absent from Instagram since March 2, and Liam hasn’t been seen on social media since February 20. They’ve both been out of the spotlight in real life too. Cyrus attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards in support of her sister, Noah Cyrus, but aside from that, both Miley and Liam have kept themselves away from public scrutiny recently.

Unfortunately for all the fans waiting for wedding news, Miley Cyrus’ manager confirmed that Cyrus and Hemsworth were not married, and the photo of Hemsworth’s sometime-fiancee in the white dress was not a wedding photo.

“[It was] just some great photos that happen to have been taken in a white dress.”

But disappointed fans haven’t given up hope that Cyrus and Hemsworth will tie the knot soon.

A Cyrus and Hemsworth fan tweeted that the two are “meant to be,” despite all their very public relationship problems.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth is a great example of "what's meant to be will always find its way back." — Neama (@neamaaaaa) March 6, 2017

What do you think? Will there be a Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth wedding soon?

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for EJAF]