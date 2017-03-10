‘Bachelor’ 2017 Spoilers: Nick Viall’s Finale, ‘ATFR’ To Bring Tears, Shockers

Monday night brings the 2017 season finale of ABC’s The Bachelor with Nick Viall and he will need to decide between Vanessa Grimaldi and Raven Gates for his final rose. Spoilers have been swirling about how this one plays out and show creator Mike Fleiss has been teasing that the live “After the Final Rose” will have a historic moment of some sort with something playing out that has never happened for the franchise before. What can everybody expect from the three-hour extravaganza coming up on March 13?

Based on the spoilers available regarding Nick Viall’s finale, the Season 21 finale will be fairly typical in terms of what Nick will face with Raven Gates and Vanessa Grimaldi. The Week 10 episode will give Nick the chance to introduce both ladies to his family while in Finland and he’ll have last chance dates with both women as well. The Bachelor spoilers have teased that Viall will be facing a lot of nerves as he tries to make his decision and he will reflect on the heartbreak he endured during his journeys with both Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe during their Bachelorette stints. Could Viall end up being rejected again?

Photos from ABC share that Nick will spend some time with Raven snuggling and playing with puppies at an outdoor fire and the two will do some ice skating together as well. Viall’s date with Grimaldi also includes an outdoor fire and they’ll enjoy some horseback riding through the woods. The network teases Bachelor spoilers that when it comes time to making his final rose decision, Viall has to do a great deal of soul-searching and he will grapple with worries of rejection and a fair amount of anxiety.

Gossip guru Reality Steve has been sharing Bachelor spoilers since filming was taking place and he has been consistent in saying that Viall’s final rose goes to Vanessa over Raven. He has added, however, that Viall and Grimaldi are having some issues in their relationship. Reality Steve has said that he is confident that the two will still be together during Monday’s “ATFR” special, but he isn’t confident that they will last terribly long beyond that.

Show creator Mike Fleiss has been teasing that there are big things on the way with this Season 21 “ATFR,” but there are no solid Bachelor spoilers out at this point that detail what is going to happen. As Us Weekly shared, the finale preview has teased not only that Nick will shed tears and struggle with the decision ahead, but that there is a Bachelor first on the way. They note that a source has told them that the special will be awesome, and Fleiss claims that something historic is on the way.

Does Reality Steve have the goods on these particular Bachelor spoilers? He detailed via a recent blog post that he doesn’t know what all of this is referencing, but he is confident that it’s “A whole lotta nothing” and that this is just the typical hype that those with the show throw out every season. After more than 30 Bachelor and Bachelorette seasons it would be tough to come up with a franchise first, and there really aren’t any signs out there that anything major is on the way regarding Vanessa and Nick’s engagement. However, fans are anxious to see if the reveal and the teases coming via Fleiss’ spoilers about Nick just might live up to the hype for a change of pace.

Will Nick Viall’s final rose go to Vanessa Grimaldi over Raven Gates as Reality Steve’s spoilers have indicated? Will there be any real shocker coming during the “ATFR” special? ABC’s The Bachelor finale airs on Monday, March 13 and viewers are quite anxious to see exactly what goes down.

[Featured image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]