Jennifer Aniston Is Not Leaving Justin Theroux For Brad Pitt, Despite Rumors

Suddenly the rumors regarding Jennifer Aniston have switched from those involving false pregnancies to once again including claims about a divorce from Theroux, this time to return to her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Since Pitt and Angelina Jolie began their divorce proceedings and custody battle for their six children last September, Jennifer Aniston has also found herself tied into the divorce drama, seeing as it was rumored that Jolie was the woman that led to the demise of the marriage between Jen and Brad in 2005.

12 years later, it seems that Pitt and Aniston are getting along great and have rekindled a friendship, though the stars themselves claimed they were always on amicable terms. However, a recent story ignited by Celebrity Dirty Laundry claims that Jen and Brad are rekindling a romantic relationship as well and that Jen is preparing to leave her hubby of two years, actor and screenplay writer, Justin Theroux.

The one where Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are still…friends: https://t.co/shNs6vH9V7 pic.twitter.com/ML39GCE2IV — E! News (@enews) March 5, 2017

Gossip Cop notes the claims made by a supposed source to the tabloid.

“‘Divorcing Justin Theroux: Giving Brad Pitt Marriage Another Chance?’ asks the repeatedly discredited Celeb Dirty Laundry. Without a single source to back up its phony claim, the outlet goes on to purport the actress is ‘having second thoughts about her marriage’ because of the recent news that Aniston and Pitt are talking again.”

The celebrity gossip policing site has regularly cried foul on CDL for fabricating details about the false love triangle that is making headlines in tabloids elsewhere, as well. The source supposedly goes on to claim that “‘Aniston ‘still has a soft spot’ for Pitt, and might dump Theroux for the chance to reconcile their relationship. ”

Yet GC has made the appropriate connections with sources who are actually reliable and close to the stars. One such source exclusively tells the publication that the rumors are complete nonsense, as expected.

Recent stories published by CDL that GC has blown the whistle on, include one stating that Theroux is upset that his wife is friendly with Pitt. An additional tale involving Pitt skipping the Oscars to avoid his ex-wife was begun by the often-unreliable publication as well.

It’s likely that Pitt could use all the support he can get right now while he is facing his tough estranged wife who was responsible for announcing she was filing for divorce from the Allied star. On September 19, the UN envoy and actress made it known that she was not only leaving Pitt, but would also be seeking full physical custody of their children for the good of the youngsters.

Already cast in a negative light due to Jolie’s statement, Brad then became the subject of an FBI investigating based on alleged abuse against the children. The investigation came after an alleged incident on a private jet when Pitt reportedly lunged at his 15-year-old son Maddox while in an intoxicated star. Since this point, Pitt has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

The dramatic reports about the proceedings have calmed over the past two months since the former couple agreed to seal court documents. Both stars have moved forward with their careers and appear to be making choices that are for the good of the kids, while working together to come to an agreement on custody and the divorce.

Jolie finally spoke on Good Morning America about the challenges she and her family have faced due to the divorce and custody battle, and the actress became emotional as she spoke about her kids and Brad.

Angelina Jolie breaks silence on divorce in exclusive @BBC World News interview. Watch video here: https://t.co/JMVdDQlSiE pic.twitter.com/CKXbT7rjOO — womanandhome_sa (@womanandhome_sa) February 23, 2017

The New York Daily News share Jolie’s words during the interview, when she stated”We are, we are focusing on the health of our family. So we will be, we will be stronger when we come out of this because that’s what we are determined to do as a family…We will always be a family.”

