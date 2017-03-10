Joy-Anna Duggar Engaged, Wedding To Austin Forsyth Coming Soon?

For Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth, the young pair is simply the latest of the Duggar clan to announce their engagement. This engagement announcement follows the courtship phase that both Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth entered into, sanctioned by the Duggars as their official mode of finding matches for their marriage-ready children.

When it comes to the Duggars and their show Counting On, it has become customary for fans to expect a few occurrences per season. Whether it’s the birth of a new Duggar being welcomed into the fold, a new marriage, a new engagement, or a new courtship confirmation, any number of these — or even all of the above — could easily occur, and it’s part of what keeps viewers glued to their screens each week.

Last week it was announced that both Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth had officially become engaged, and People noted that Austin Forsyth asked the 19-year-old Joy-Anna Duggar to marry him whilst the two were in the middle of an equestrian trail in Arkansas.

Joy-Anna Duggar noted,

“We were going to go horse riding, and I decided to bring Johannah and Jennifer along … to be the chaperones for this date. Austin made this day really, really special, and then he asked me to marry him, and I said yes.”

The young couple can now officially hold hands, in accordance with courtship protocol, and they both seem happy with one another and the decision they’ve made.

It's official I we now engaged, check out our family website for more details! duggarfamilyblog.com A post shared by Joy-Anna Duggar (@joyaduggar) on Mar 3, 2017 at 8:29pm PST

According to Cafe Mom, it wasn’t just the Duggar fanbase that was ecstatic over the recent, happy news. The Duggars themselves expressed their joy and congratulations for both Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth. As with any Duggar courtship, engagement, pregnancy announcement, or birth, every occasion is an event, and this has been one of the top trending subjects of late, putting an end to months of rumors and guessing as to when Austin Forsyth would pop the question.

Jessa Duggar Seewald and Ben Seewald posted a video of congratulations for the newly engaged pair. The video also featured the young members of the Seewald-Duggar brood, Spurgeon, and one-month old Henry. For a Duggar clan that has essentially made a business-model out of baby-making, this was no doubt a touching way to both offer congratulations and perhaps give both Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth a peek into their potentially very near future.

In keeping with the same spirit, Jill Duggar Dillard and Derick Dillard also offered their congratulations, with Derick Dillard saying,

“Hey Joy and Austin, congratulations. We just heard the good news on the engagement.”

Now that the engagement phase is officially underway for Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth, however, the new burning question on the tip of everyone’s tongue is when Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth will officially walk down the aisle. With Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo now happily married, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are clearly next in line. But, what does Joy-Anna Duggar have to say about her future with Austin Forsyth?

According to People, Joy Anna Duggar recently talked about her views on marriage and making it official,

“I’m not sure when the next step will come. You would have to ask Austin what he’s thinking and my dad, but I’m excited to see what God has in store for us in the next year.”

While this admission isn’t anything definitive in terms of a confirmation or a date set, fans know that the Duggar clan can move things along rather quickly in the marriage department, and that it likely won’t be long before the wedding bells start ringing for Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth.

We are so excited to announce Austin and Joy are engaged!! pic.twitter.com/RBsQT5lLVF — Duggar Sisters (@DuggarSisters) March 3, 2017

