‘RHOA’: Sheree Whitfield Talks Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams Lesbian Drama

Sheree Whitfield returned to Real Housewives of Atlanta in Season 9 and immediately got involved in the drama between Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss. Some are accusing Sheree of putting her nose where it definitely didn’t belong in order to get a better grip on that peach and the paychecks that go along with it. Now Sheree is speaking out in her own defense and explaining why she took the drama between Porsha and Kandi and made it her own.

It’s pretty obvious that Sheree has taken Kandi’s side in all of the lesbian drama that Porsha has accused her off during this season. For those who may have missed it, there was a passionate kiss shared between the two and Kandi blames Porsha for laying it on her. On the other hand, Porsha has charged that Kandi and Todd have invited her into their bed.

Porsha also claimed that Kandi has been carrying on a longtime affair with another female while her husband Todd tries to pick up women using a fake name “Marvin.” Things definitely took a turn for the very serious when Porsha accused Kandi and Todd of wanting to drug and rape her.

A lof of the drama that has played out between Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams, at least in front of the rest of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast, probably wouldn’t have been as serious if Sheree Whitfield hadn’t been there to continue feeding the flames and getting everyone fired up over the accusations that Kandi and Porsha had been slinging at each other. When asked by Bravo if she was surprised about what Kandi told her, she responded:

“I think my reaction said it all! I can’t believe all of the tea that these girls are spilling about each other. Apparently, I’m not the only one carrying bones in this group! LOL!”

Aside from the Hawaii trip, where Sheree met up with her ex-husband Bob Whitfield, she really has no storyline of her own to keep her in the drama this season. The Chateau Sheree vs. Moore Manor drama is played out at this point. Instead, Sheree Whitfield has become an instigator and a provoker as Kandi and Porsha hash out their drama.

Sheree Whitfield has very clearly sided with Kandi Burruss, calling Porsha Willaims’ claims “unsubstantiated. At least Kandi has an ally this season because no one else seems to be taking her side or really caring about who slept with who or kissed who first.

The way Sheree explains it in herBravo Blog, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star wasn’t being messy, she was just trying to get all of the baggage handled so that everyone could enjoy their trip. Apparently, after all of these Bravo sponsored vacations that involve a film crew, they still haven’t figured out that the drama will be high no matter what. Sheree said of her involvement:

“There was just so much tension at the table. Kandi was still visibly very upset about the unsubstantiated accusations Porsha made, and I felt in order for us to have a good trip we should all just clear the air.”

#GoodMorning! Tune into @V103atlanta now.. I'll be on air with Ryan and Wanda! ????#ShebySheree #ShereeWhitfield #WivesFianceesandSideChicksofHotlanta #RHOA #ShapebySheree A post shared by Shereé Whitfield (@shereewhitfield) on Mar 2, 2017 at 5:18am PST

She also thanked Kandi Burruss in her blog for showing up and hosting the book signing in Atlanta at TAGS Boutique for her new novel Wives, Fiancees and Side-Chicks of Hotlanta. Did Kandi show up because she and Sheree are friends or was it a thank you for sticking up for her when no one else was interested? Either way, it’s very clear that Sheree Whitfield stirred up drama between Kandi and Porsha in order to keep herself relevant and so she can continue getting those RHOA checks that she desperately needs right now.

[Featured Image by Taylor Hill/Getty Images]