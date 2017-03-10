Tamar Braxton Accused Of Faking Vince Herbert ‘Love Child’ As Publicity Stunt

Tamar Braxton is being accused of hitting back at a woman claiming she’s the mother of her husband Vince Herbert’s love child as a publicity stunt.

Tamar allegedly took to Instagram on March 9 to launch a scathing attack on an Instagram user who claimed that she is the mother of Herbert’s 7-year-old daughter, but some fans are claiming that the drama may be nothing more than a publicity stunt.

Notably, BET reported that Braxton slammed the love child accusations on Instagram in a lengthy and scathing post, but some on social media are accusing the star of commenting on the accusations to get attention ahead of the new season of her family’s reality show, Braxton Family Values.

A number of Twitter user accused Braxton, who’s no stranger to Instagram drama following her firing from The Real last year, of having “made up” the drama on social media. Some people suggested that Tamar commented on the supposed love child accusations surrounding Herbert and then promptly deleted her post as a publicity stunt.

“Why did Tamar go all out her way to make a fake page and conjure up a story about Vince having a love child? Oh b****,” Twitter user @U_NlQUE hit back at Braxton, accusing the reality star of potentially setting up the Instagram account as a publicity stunt.

“[Tamar] made the page and the story up get over it. Like that 50 follower page just MAGICALLY made its way over to Tamar? GET REAL,” the fan continued before adding in another tweet, “[Braxton] just wants some attention and look her ‘POST & DELETE’ a** sure got it!”

Although there isn’t proof to suggest Braxton is the one behind the love child drama, Twitter user @JapKid also alluded to the possibility of the drama potentially being a publicity stunt by writing back to Braxton on the social media site, “STOP making these fake pages 2 catch spotlight!”

Tamar Braxton was also hit with backlash from other fans on the social media site who slammed the singer and reality star for posting a snap of the 7-year-old’s face to her Instagram page alongside her lengthy message, in which she vehemently denied Herbert is the little girl’s father.

“It’s a sad day when [Tamar] thinks it’s ok to put a child pic front and center [to] clear her own name! Nasty,” Twitter user @PopCultyrePsyck wrote online in response to Braxton’s slam amid the accusations surrounding Vince.

“The minute [you] took the time to post this child’s pic you lost! A Christian ‘Woman’ would have talked,” the Twitter user added.

Despite the backlash and the publicity stunt accusations, Tamar has not confirmed she orchestrated the supposed Herbert love child drama, nor has she commented on the woman’s accusations beyond her lengthy and candid deleted Instagram post. However, the timing of Tamar’s latest drama does come at a pretty interesting time.

Tamar has been hinting at the release of new music on social media over the past few months, while the midseason premiere of Season 5 of the Braxton’s reality show, Braxton Family Values, is set to pick up on March 16. Her spinoff with Herbert, Tamar & Vince, is also thought to be returning soon.

Tamar also recently announced a show at Arena Theatre in Houston, Texas, and is reportedly expected to appear alongside Vince on The Wendy Williams Show on March 14.

Braxton seriously went off on the woman claiming to have given birth to Vince’s child on the social media site almost eight years ago on March 9. BET reported that Tamar claimed in her Instagram post that she was addressing the love child accusations surrounding Vince, her husband of eight years, “before it [got] out of hand.”

“If this was [Vince’s child] she would be MINE as well.. she would be all over MY Instagram, media outlets, pictures, interviews etc.,” Tamar hit back at the woman claiming to have given birth to Vince’s baby alongside a screen shot of the child’s face posted to social media by her mother.

“Now back to this Instagram baby’s mother… GET YOUR LIFE!!” Braxton continued in the now deleted post amid the Herbert love child drama. “In the case of the Instagram baby mama…you…are…NOT the father!!” Tamar scathingly added.

Do you think there’s a chance Tamar Braxton could have created the supposed love child drama as a publicity stunt?

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]