Three Ways Kendall Jenner Became A Feminist Supermodel In Her Own Way

Kendall Jenner has made it clear that she’s a feminist. She even brought the movement to the forefront in the modeling industry. Feminism and modeling don’t usually go hand in hand. Models aren’t usually outspoken about their beliefs and social ideals. Kendall, however, has become a feminist darling in her own right by standing up for what she believes in. Here are some ways that the young reality star has mixed feminism with her modeling career.

W Magazine’s International Women’s Day Video

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and over 60 models and celebrities appeared in a special video for International Women’s Day. Both women and men are heard repeating the phrases, “I am a woman,” “Please respect yourself, respect women,” and “Because women’s rights are human rights.”

The video, shot in black-and-white, shows each person chanting these feminist phrases in the powerful 80-second clip, reports Us Weekly. According to W Magazine’s YouTube channel, the video was inspired not only by the holiday but the current political climate in which Donald Trump is the President of the United States, especially in regards to women’s rights.

Kendall Jenner’s La Perla Ad Campaign

Kendall Jenner made a feminist statement in La Perla’s Spring 2017 campaign. The brand wants to sell more than good looks and lingerie. Taken under the new creative direction of Julia Haart, and shot by Steven Klein, the campaign is about “the liberation of every woman from the need to suffer for beauty,” reports Entertainment Tonight.

The ad shows Jenner, Isabeli Fontana, and Liu Wen posing against a backdrop of feminist symbols such as broken glass, a burning bra, and a Victoria-era corset. The ad campaign shows a softer and more relaxed side to lingerie, as it’s not intended to constrict the female body. In some of the photos, Jenner is seen wearing a red lace bustier, a black suit, and a cream-colored lace-up bustier with a matching skirt.

Freeing the Nipple

Kendall Jenner has made it clear that she’s all about going braless and freeing the nipple on the runway, on Instagram, and on the streets. She made headlines last summer when she was spotted in New York City wearing a black sheer top with nothing else on underneath. Kendall followed up those paparazzi snapshots by sharing an up-close photo of her nipples strategically covered by pizza emojis on Instagram.

The 21-year-old model explained why she loves “freeing the nipple” in a previous post on her app back in September 2016, reports ETOnline.

“Lately, it’s like I’m either braless or I have my bra out lol,” Jenner wrote. “I’m all about freeing the nipple and I just think it’s cool to show off what’s under your shirt – whether that’s a cute bralette or just skin.”

To further prove her point, Jenner tweeted a video montage showing some of her best braless looks.

Last month, Jenner explained why she covered her nipples with pizza emojis, reports Us Weekly. She obviously had to oblige by Instagram’s non-nude policy. But fans were confused why she chose that specific emoji. She recounted the day of June 21 when paparazzi spotted Jenner out with her friends Hailey Baldwin and Gigi Hadid.

“My shirt was see-through, so I took this photo and just texted it to Hailey and Gigi before I left to meet them and was like, ‘Is this too much?’ They wrote back, It’s kind of a lot, but if you’re into it, go for it!'”

“Later, we were photographed by the paps when we were walking around the city and the internet freaked out about how see-through the look was,” she continued. “As far as the pizza emojis go, when I decided to Instagram the picture, I could’ve covered my nipples with anything, but I chose them as a little nod to Pizza Boys (the DJ/friend group I’m part of).”

“I don’t know if you can relate, but I just felt like I was having a really good boob day, lol,” she added. “Do you know what I mean? Your boobs go through phases and on this particular day, I felt like they just looked nice! :)”

i wish i could have been a part of this amazing history. beyond proud. A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jan 22, 2017 at 3:05am PST

Kendall Jenner has become a feminist supermodel whether she’s having a “good boob day” or she’s speaking out for women’s rights.

