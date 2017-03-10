WWE Rumors: Bill Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar 'WrestleMania' Plans

When Bill Goldberg returned to the WWE late in 2016, the original plans were for him to fight Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series and then leave the company once again. However, something happened and Goldberg ended up signing a longer term deal. He then beat Brock Lesnar in two minutes at Survivor Series, eliminated him from the Royal Rumble, and beat Kevin Owens in seconds for the WWE Universal Championship.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the entire plan for WrestleMania 33 is for Brock Lesnar to beat Bill Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship and leave WrestleMania looking stronger than ever.

According to the reports, this has been the plan ever since Goldberg signed his WWE extension for WrestleMania 33. It is why he has remained so dominant over everyone, and the entire lead-in was to put the WWE title back on Brock once again.

While some might complain that this move buried Kevin Owens, seeing as how Goldberg beat him so soundly, the WWE booked that match and the aftermath to help protect Owens while still pushing their WrestleMania 33 agenda with Bill Goldberg and Brock Lesnar.

Kevin Owens lost after Chris Jericho’s music distracted him. Now, Owens is so mad at the loss to Goldberg that all he cares about is revenge against Jericho. There is no doubt that Y2J has no problem putting Kevin Owens over cleanly at WrestleMania 33 and should do it in glorious fashion.

As for Brock Lesnar, beating Goldberg should really help cover up for his loss at SummerSlam. He underestimated Goldberg, and this past week on Monday Night Raw, he hit the F5 on Goldberg, proving that he has fast strike capabilities as well.

It also helps that Goldberg has not wrestled a singles match longer than two minutes yet in his WWE return, so Lesnar starting out competitive should give him the advantage. There was a chance the WWE could test out Goldberg in a longer match at Fastlane but went for the quick win instead.

There was one other problem with Bill Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33. Goldberg beat Lesnar at WrestleMania XX and then again at Survivor Series. He also eliminated Lesnar at this year’s Royal Rumble. Even if Lesnar wins, he is still 1-2 against Goldberg in single’s matches, making the win mean less.

However, Paul Heyman has been pushing the importance of this match for both men, saying this is the match that will define their feud. Those are just words, though, no matter how great of a speaker Heyman is. However, the one thing that suddenly makes this match more important is the WWE Universal Championship.

If Brock Lesnar beats Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33, he will still be 1-2 against Goldberg but he will have won the biggest match of the three – one with a world title on the line. Neither previous match had anything on the line.

The WrestleMania XX match was a disaster because both men were leaving the WWE and the fans turned on them, throwing off the flow of the match. Some could argue that the Survivor Series match was Brock Lesnar’s chance for revenge but Goldberg spoiled that with the quick upset victory.

Now, at WrestleMania 33, there is a prize on the line other than just revenge. Bill Goldberg is the WWE Universal champion and there is almost no chance that he defends it before WrestleMania. That means the title will be on the line and Brock Lesnar can take it away from Goldberg.

Wrestling Inc. reports that Bill Goldberg’s current contract ends at WrestleMania 33, and there is a good chance that he could be finished with the WWE after losing to Brock Lesnar unless he returns to say goodbye to the fans after the card.

As for Brock Lesnar, he signed an extension in 2016 with a three-year contract, so don’t expect him to leave anytime soon. However, as a part-time star, expect the WWE to make his WWE Universal Championship reign a shorter one to get the title on someone who will be on TV more often.

Bill Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 takes place on April 2. It will air on pay-per-view and the WWE Network.

[Featured Image by WWE]