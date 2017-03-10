Daniel Radcliffe Says He Looks Like A Lot Of ‘Slightly Depressed’ Women

Daniel Radcliffe may be only 27-years-old but he has been around for centuries, according to Entertainment Weekly. Or at least his lookalikes – which are mostly women – have been.

When Graham Norton invited Daniel Radcliffe on his talk show, it wasn’t just to chit chat with the Harry Potter actor. The talk show host wanted to show Radcliffe that there is an impressive number of dead people looking eerily similar to him.

In his bizarre complication of Daniel Radcliffe doppelgangers, Norton unveiled some of the actor’s most eerily similar looking historical lookalikes. Radcliffe himself noted the tendency that most people that look like him are women!

“I look like a lot of old women in the past.”

But it’s not just that Daniel Radcliffe looks like a lot of women in the past, all the women look “slightly depressed,” the actor noted.

“It’s very rarely men or boys. These are all of my past lives, and I’m a slightly depressed lady in a lot of them.”

Norton is certain that Daniel Radcliffe has many more historical lookalikes and his compilation is only the beginning. This is why the host challenged his fans to send over pics every time they spot Daniel Radcliffe in a former life.

Daniel Radcliffe is arguably one of the most popular living British actors despite the fact that the latest Harry Potter film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, was released nearly six years ago.

Ever since Daniel Radcliffe put Harry Potter‘s magic wand behind him, the actor has starred in quite a few film projects – but people are still seeing Radcliffe as Harry Potter, and no role will probably ever change that.

But Daniel Radcliffe surely deserves a round of applause for trying – he has been it all: a white supremacist in Imperium, a tech tycoon son in Now You See Me 2 and even a farting corpse with an erection in Swiss Army Man.

Daniel Radcliffe will next be seen in Jungle and Beast Of Burden, both very much adult films. However, Radcliffe doesn’t rule out returning to the Harry Potter movie franchise, according to the Mirror.

Speaking to ITV’s Good Morning Britain last month, Daniel Radcliffe confirmed that he would consider reprising his role of Harry Potter if Jack Thorne’s plays The Cursed Child Parts 1 and 2, get adapted on the big screen.

Although Daniel Radcliffe – who is no stranger to playing in theater plays – refused to play Harry Potter in the plays, he still might reprise his role of the boy wizard.

“I really don’t know. I think that’s all highly theoretical talk. If it was ever to become more than theoretical, I would of course think about it!”

Daniel Radcliffe’s comments came less than two weeks after he made a rather shocking announcement. The Swiss Army Man actor revealed that he has not seen either of the two parts of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, according to Marie Claire.

Daniel Radcliffe’s revelations came as somewhat a shock, as he spent more than a decade portraying Harry Potter. The stage play describes Potter’s life 19 years after the events in Radcliffe’s Harry Potter movies. Thus, Daniel Radcliffe is the only one of the original Harry Potter trio – himself, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson – who hasn’t seen Harry Potter and the Cursed Child yet, as both of his Harry Potter co-stars have previously admitted seeing the stage play.

But Daniel Radcliffe has a very legitimate reason as to why he refuses to see the play. The actor explains that it would not be a very “relaxing” experience to be seeing the play in a theater full of Harry Potter fans in the audience.

