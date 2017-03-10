Jennifer Garner Ben Affleck Divorce Back On, Jennifer Lopez Rebounds With A-Rod?

Now, this is a mess. Reports from two days ago said that Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are calling off their divorces, getting back together, and living happily ever after. Reports from yesterday claim that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are hooking up. And now, reports today suggest that Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck just have their divorce on hold while they still work things out, and Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod (Yankees player Alex Rodriguez) are hooking up.

Can you all make up your minds, please?

Hold Up, Jennifer Garner And Ben Affleck Might Still Be In Divorce Limbo https://t.co/tffx4lbxLJ pic.twitter.com/2y2seARuhX — lvenus52 (@lvenus52) March 10, 2017

Let’s start with Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck. According to The Huffington Post, the former “Hollywood golden couple” are simply stuck in a holding pattern when it comes to their divorce. Though neither of them is wearing their wedding rings (which doesn’t mean anything, really), they’re committed to being good parents and trying to work things out for their children’s sake.

“Maybe these two will never pull the plug, happily coexisting as they enjoy local Brentwood farmer’s market finds and karate classes ’till the end of time. But we’re officially done getting our hopes up.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s ups & downs in their own words https://t.co/DcXhyevWLX pic.twitter.com/hS6EiKyG0H — People Magazine (@people) March 9, 2017

Thank God for the karate classes, we suppose.

While Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are deciding which way they want the wind to blow these days, Jennifer Lopez is keeping herself active on the dating scene. After adamantly denying that she’s dating Drake, she’s now hooking up with Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez, according to Page Six.

“A source told us of the new power couple, “They have been seeing each other for a few months — and were together in LA this past weekend.” The insider added: “They are really into each other because they have so much in common — from their Latin roots, to their love of New York, and their kids.” Rodriguez, 41, was also reportedly recently backstage at one of J.Lo’s Las Vegas gigs during her “All I Have” residency at Planet Hollywood. She liked an Instagram image that Rodriguez posted on Wednesday announcing he’d joined Fox Sports as a full-time baseball analyst.”

Jennifer Lopez had a picnic with her twins Max and Emme following her Alex Rodriguez dating news! https://t.co/mhQpTKg8V6 pic.twitter.com/Nprie5ezdW — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) March 10, 2017

Meanwhile, according to the Boston Herald, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are making the right choice financially when it comes to their decision to keep their divorce on hold indefinitely.

Simply put, according to the outlet; it’s cheaper for the Hollywood couple to keep each other, rather than divorce and split all of their assets.

“After reports of infidelity — who can forget “Nannygate” — it’s inspiring to see a Hollywood couple who could easily fall into narcissistic self-absorption put their children first. For married couples enjoying a healthy relationship, it’s much easier and less complicated to share the highs and lows of parenting together, versus shuffling kids back and forth between two homes post-divorce. Not an easy scenario for all parties involved, especially if parents become estranged. Isn’t raising kids today the old-fashioned way with two cars parked in the garage challenging enough? Why make life more complicated knowing that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side?”

So, who knows; maybe these two crazy kids can work it out after all. It wouldn’t be the first time a divorce ended in reconciliation.

What do you think of this latest update on Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck? Do you think the two of them can work it out for good?

Leave your thoughts on the latest news on Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]