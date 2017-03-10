‘Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay & Robert Parks Valletta’s Relationship Heats Up

Scheana Shay and her new boyfriend can’t stop flaunting their romance online.

Although the Vanderpump Rules star’s divorce from Mike Shay has not yet been finalized, she’s appears to be moving forward with Robert Parks Valletta and when it comes to their time together, Scheana Shay frequently shares videos and photos on her many social media pages.

On March 9, Radar Online shared the latest series of photos of Scheana Shay and Robert Parks Valletta, which featured the couple cozying up to one another while enjoying a concert in Los Angeles. In one photo, Valletta was pictured with his arms wrapped around Scheana Shay’s neck. In another, he was seen with Shay gripping onto his arm.

Scheana Shay went public with her relationship with Valletta last month but the two were first seen together at the end of last year when they reportedly celebrated the holiday season together in Beverly Hills, California. At the time, Valletta shared a group photo, which included the reality star, on his Instagram page.

In February, Scheana Shay first confirmed she and Robert Parks Vallettta were dating while walking the red carpet at the premiere of his latest project, Bronzeville. The couple was then spotted at an OK! Magazine party, but chose to steer clear of the red carpet.

Over the weekend, as rumors continue to swirl in regard to what led up to Scheana Shay’s split from her husband, Mike Shay, Scheana Shay returned from a trip to Big Bear with her boyfriend and attended the iHeart Radio Music Awards in Los Angeles.

“I’m really good, I’m in a very good place. Definitely better than I was last year, so, I’m really happy,” she told Us Weekly magazine at the show.

At the end of last year, Scheana Shay and her former partner were plagued by rumors claiming he had fallen off the wagon. In November, Mike Shay took to Instagram, where he denied that he was missing and confirmed he was still sober. Still, things between him and Scheana Shay remained strained and in December, they confirmed plans for divorce.

A short time after, Scheana Shay and Robert Parks Valletta embarked on their new romance.

“He’s just an amazing person. Hopefully we get picked up and he films next season and you’ll get to see that,” Scheana Shay gushed of her boyfriend, who may appear on Vanderpump Rules Season 6. “He’s a really great guy. We met 10 years ago— he was working the door at a club I used to go to all the time. He asked me out and I said no, and then eventually I said yes… Timing didn’t work out, but we’re giving it a shot. We’ll see. We’re taking things very slow.”

“Ultimately, it’ll be his decision,” she continued of Valletta’s potential appearance on Season 6. “If we’re still together come May and if he wants to, he’s welcome to; if he doesn’t, I’m OK with that… It will not be to the level of the other guys on the show. He’s a very busy man. He has more than one job and won’t have time for all of our drama.”

As for her current relationship with Mike Shay, Scheana Shay told the magazine they were no longer speaking but noted that they did come face-to-face last month to tape the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion special.

To see more of Scheana Shay, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

