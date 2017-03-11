‘Game Of Thrones’: Kit Harrington Says Season 7 Will ‘Break Boundaries’

Warning: This article may contain Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers.

Game of Thrones Season 7 will return to HBO on July 16. The announcement was made during a gimmicky Facebook live stream on Friday that depicted a block of ice melting for hours as fans were forced to leave the comment “Fire” to speed up the process. Unfortunately, there were several glitches, and the live stream failed more than once.

While that event was a bit painful, at least it encouraged GoT‘s Kit Harington (Jon Snow) to make the media rounds to help pass the time. In a chat with the Huffington Post, the actor was asked if the longer than usual wait for Season 7 will be worth it to fans.

“Yes, I’m gonna say, ‘Yes.’ I mean, I hope it is. I certainly did more this season than I’ve ever done. I think every actor on it did more action, had more action, had more scenes.

“They really focused it because less characters are coming in, and they’re focusing in on the existing ones, and there are lots of people who cross paths, and that’s something that I think the audience has been waiting for a long time.”

Harington also said that production values have gone up even though the episode count has gone down — Game of Thrones Season 7 will have just seven episodes, while Season 8 will reportedly have six or eight.

“They spent an increasing amount of money on less episodes, so it’s gonna be much bigger in scale, the CGI,” he said. “We’re trying new things, experimenting with new camera techniques. I think we’re trying to break boundaries in these final two seasons.”

He went on to explain that more money was spent on Game of Thrones Season 7 to keep up with increasing viewer expectations.

“You have to live up to the hype that’s surrounded the show and the worst thing would be to end without really pushing and trying new things,” Harington said. “Even if it’s a failure, at least trying to go out with a bang.”

Meanwhile, Harington also had a chat with ABC in which he admitted that he and his fellow GoT actors theorize about upcoming plots just like the fans do.

“We all have our theories and theorize together as actors,” he said. “Honestly, no one has any idea [how it ends]. That’s what’s magnificent about it. I can’t wait, I’m going to feel so privileged to be one of the few people who is going to get to read the ending before anyone else sees it, a year before. I really am counting down the days till I get those scripts.”

As for the last days of filming, Harington said he’s sure he will find those “emotional, because I won’t have any more to read after that.”

However, he claimed he didn’t know where his character would end up after Game of Thrones Season 7 and Season 8.

“I have no idea where it’s going to go, no idea what’s going to happen to Jon.”

As for Harington, who stars in the new film, Brimstone, alongside Dakota Fanning and Guy Pearce, he believes Game of Thrones is drawing to a close at the best possible time for his career.

“It’ll end at the right time for me,” he explains. “I’ll feel like I’ve finished a journey, but it will be very emotional. I’m sort of already gearing up for finishing it now.”

What did you think of the Facebook event revealing the Game of Thrones Season 7 premiere date? Are you disappointed that Season 7 and Season 8 will have fewer episodes than previous seasons?

